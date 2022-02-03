WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eric Bold and Michael "Tree" Cecere, Paybotic Merchant Account Executives, will be attending the Cannabis and Psychedelics Expo in Miami, Florida. Paybotic is an organization known for providing premier payment processing solutions developed for the cannabis industry. Paybotic is also the lanyard sponsor at this year's event.
The FLMJ Expo Center in Miami will be hosting the exclusive Cannabis & Psychedelics Expo on on February 5th and 6th, 2022. This two-day conference is the first of its kind and includes over 150 exhibitors, showcases businesses, careers, science, and lifestyles in the cannabis industry. This 80,000 sq. ft. expo hall will also feature over 40 expert speakers and over 10,000 cannabis consumers will be participating in the event.
The expo will provide consumers and businesses with the opportunity to meet and learn from top experts in cannabis and psychedelics. Expert speakers will consist of numerous informative professionals, including doctors, nurses, professors, authors, entrepreneurs, and more. There are a wide of topics planned for discussion.
Topics Include:
- Innovative Cannabis Delivery
- Medical Applications of Cannabis
- Cannabis Supply Chain
- Marketing
- Cannabis Legalization in 2022
- Hemp Industry
- Ketamine
- Psychedelics for Mental Health Ailments
- Cannabis Science
There will also be other cannabis business-related topics, including investments, career advancements, sports, and information for the hemp industry.
Merchant Account Executive Eric Bold and Michael "Tree" Cecere will be attending the expo to share financial solutions developed exclusively for cannabis businesses. You can find them at booth #810. Paybotic was founded on a mission to combat the strict laws and regulations that limit banking opportunities for the cannabis and high-risk industry.
Paybotic has developed advanced technological solutions, tools, and services needed for high-risk business success.
Eric and Michael are excited to be onsite at the Cannabis and Psychedelic Expo to discuss the extensive list of cannabis payment processing solutions they offer their clients.
Paybotic's Premier Service List Includes:
- Cannabis Payment Processing
- Debit Processing
- Electronic Check/ACH
- Gift Card Programs
- Merchant Cash Advance
- Cannabis Banking
- Smart Safe Depository Banking
- Cannabis and Hemp Business Insurance
These services have provided hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the cannabis industry the opportunity to flourish, including cultivators, transporters, manufacturers, and dispensary owners.
Reach out to Eric and Michael at the Cannabis and Psychedelic Expo this February to learn more about their cannabis-specific services and how these programs can help your business grow. You can also visit Paybotic on their website.
You can learn more about the Cannabis & Psychedelics Expo, including how to get tickets, on the event's website.
More About Paybotic
Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis-related businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulations.
As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as Paybotic's Debit Processing solution have been obvious solutions for the company to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.
Cannabis business owners or decision-makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic's full suite of industry payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent.
