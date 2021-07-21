SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global end-to-end payments provider Paysend announced today that more than 300,000 U.S. customers have used its platform to send digital money transfers across borders in the past three quarters.
Since the company's U.S. launch in September 2020, digital money transfers have experienced a considerable boost backed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The market's value was estimated at $16.3 billion in 2020 and has increased by nearly 9% to $17.69 billion in 2021.
As a result, both Paysend's domestic and global business activity has accelerated. For example, money transfer services experienced a 214% increase in U.S. outbound transfer activity from September 2020 – June 2021. In addition, the UK-based company recently secured a $125 million Series B funding to accelerate the expansion of its payments platform. And globally, Paysend registered more than 4 million customers for its digital money transfer services to date.
"Paysend is filling a void that has long existed in America: a low-cost, convenient method to send money to loved ones across borders," said Matt Montes, U.S. president of Paysend. "We anticipate that our monthly double-digit customer growth will only accelerate as we announce new strategic partnerships, more remittance countries and additional services in the coming months."
To join the over 4 million people already using Paysend to send money overseas, create a Paysend account, and download the Paysend mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.
About Paysend
Paysend is a next generation integrated global payment ecosystem enabling consumers and businesses to pay, hold and send money online anywhere, anyhow and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based with global reach and was created in April 2017 with the clear mission to change how money is moved around the world.
Paysend currently supports connections between 12 billion cards globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay and local card schemes and provides over 40 payment methods for online SMEs. Paysend operates in over 50 countries worldwide and has more than 4 million customers and 135,000 businesses to its platform to date. Paysend has a wide network of partners and has recently signed a partnership with Alipay to expand their reach in China as well as launched services in the US, the biggest payments market of the world.
Paysend is Money for the future.
Media Contact
Christina StJohn, ARPR on behalf of Paysend, 8553008209, paysend@arpr.com
SOURCE Paysend