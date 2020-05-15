- First quarter loss from operations of $1,366.8 million (excluding special items, first quarter loss from operations of $134.0 million) - Completed sale of five hydrogen plants for cash proceeds of $530 million - Reduced 2020 capital expenditures by approximately 50%, a more than $350 million reduction - Implemented more than $250 million of additional cost reductions and cash conservation measures - Improved liquidity with successful $1 billion notes offering in May