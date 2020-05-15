PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 per Unit and Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results

- First quarter net income attributable to the limited partners of $34.8 million, or $0.56 per common unit, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $56.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million - PBFX revenues of $93.0 million are 90% supported by contractual minimum volume commitments - Declares quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit