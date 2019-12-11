PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter 2019 on Thursday, February 13, 2020. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 830-2590 or (785) 424-1737, conference ID: PBFXQ419. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through February 27, 2020, by dialing (800) 723-0544 or (402) 220-2656.
About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.