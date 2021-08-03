WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCE Investment Bankers is pleased to announce the addition of two new shareholders: Paul Vogt and Eric Zaleski. The expanded ownership reflects PCE's commitment to growing the firm with talented and trusted individuals.
"Paul and Eric have both demonstrated expertise in their fields and a dedication to helping business owners and financial executives reach their goals. We are delighted to welcome them to PCE's ownership team," commented Michael Poole, founder of PCE.
"We are fortunate to have both gentlemen become shareholders. They display their leadership and commitment to PCE's values daily and we look forward their continued positive impact on the firm," stated Will Stewart, leader of PCE's ESOP practice.
Paul Vogt joined PCE in 2018 and leads PCE's valuation practice. Paul has more than 20 years of experience providing trusted valuation expertise to financial executives in a broad spectrum of industries. He focuses on valuations for public and privately held businesses, business interests, intangible assets, intellectual property, and related matters. Paul earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at Kennesaw State University in Atlanta, Georgia. View Paul's full bio here.
Eric Zaleski joined PCE in 2015 as an investment banker in PCE's ESOP practice. Eric has more than 20 years of experience advising middle-market clients with liquidity and growth financing initiatives. Eric has established a proven track record of providing business owners with strategic advice for implementing and financing ESOPs to meet their objectives. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Psychology at Aurora University near Chicago, Illinois. View Eric's full bio here.
As PCE approaches its 25th anniversary, the firm is poised for continued growth and success. View the entire PCE leadership team here.
PCE is a leading financial services firm for middle market companies, offering clients a full range of investment banking, valuation, and advisory services. PCE delivers M&A support, ESOPs, management buyouts (MBOs), bankruptcy advisory, restructuring, and fairness and solvency opinion advisory services. Experienced in all market sectors, PCE has established several specialty practice areas, including Construction & Building Products, Food & Ag, Diversified Industrial, Healthcare, and Transportation & Logistics. Offices in Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, New York and St. Louis. http://www.pcecompanies.com. Follow PCE on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/119402
