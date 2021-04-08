WINTER PARK, Fla., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCE announces Chris Owen, CPA/ABV, CEIV, has joined the investment banking services firm to head up the business valuation practice in St. Louis. The expansion marks the fifth regional office for PCE.
Formerly a senior valuation consultant of a "Big 4" accounting firm, Owen has nearly a decade of experience assisting middle market and large public and private companies. More recently, Owen served as a valuation manager of a regional St. Louis based accounting firm.
Owen's experience includes hundreds of business valuations conducted for public and privately held businesses, business interests, intangible assets, and intellectual property involving financial statement reporting, corporate tax planning, gift and estate tax planning, and mergers & acquisitions.
"We are extremely pleased to have Chris Owen join the PCE team and help PCE establish, not only a stronger presence in the St. Louis market, but throughout the region and nationwide," said Paul Vogt.
Among Owen's professional certifications are the following:
- Certified Public Accountant (CPA) – State of Missouri
- Accredited in Business Valuation (ABV) – American Institute of Certified Public Accountants
- Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations (CEIV) - American Institute of Certified Public Accountants
- Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) – Association of Fraud Examiners
"PCE has a wonderful reputation for providing trusted advice and quality service. I am immensely excited to be working with this team, " said Owen.
Owen graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelors degree in Healthcare Management. He also earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance and a Master of Accountancy from Southern Illinois University.
PCE is a leading financial services firm for middle-market companies, offering clients a full range of investment banking, valuation, and advisory services. PCE delivers M&A support, ESOPs, management buyouts (MBOs), bankruptcy advisory, restructuring, and fairness and solvency opinion advisory services. Experienced in all market sectors, PCE has established several specialty practice areas, including Construction & Building Products, Food & Ag, Diversified Industrial, Healthcare, and Transportation & Logistics. Offices in Orlando, Atlanta, Chicago, St. Louis and New York.
For additional information about PCE, visit us at http://www.pcecompanies.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pce.
Media Contact
Deborah Domroski, Director of Marketing, PCE Investment Bankers, +1 (407) 621-2121, ddomroski@pcecompanies.com
SOURCE PCE Investment Bankers