SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Gordon Insurance, located in Redwood City, California. Gordon Insurance specializes in a majority of commercial lines and has niche product offerings such as apartment building insurance, HOA insurance, and high-value homes.
David Gordon, founder, owner, and agency principal of Gordon Insurance will continue to lead all operations for Gordon Insurance while becoming an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services. Gordon brings extensive experience in the industry and has achieved great success in growing Gordon Insurance since its founding in 1997. Gordon is reputable for his practice of representing "them" (his clients), rather than "a company."
"When David decides to do something, he goes in 100% and his attitude about PCF is no different," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "Gordon Insurance's growth is a testament to David's hard work and dedication. This partnership will allow him to improve the client and employee experience. It is truly a strong move for everyone."
Gordon Insurance becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and Gordon Insurance will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
"When you look at the roster of agencies and partners at PCF, they're one of the absolute best this industry has to offer," said David Gordon, founder, owner, and agency principal of Gordon Insurance. "This partnership is going to accelerate our growth faster than anything we could have done on our own — allowing us to help even more consumers. We're thrilled to be a part of the PCF Insurance Services team."
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at http://www.pcfins.com.
About Gordon Insurance
Founded in 1997 by David Gordon and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Gordon Insurance focuses mostly on commercial lines with a specific focus on real estate insurance. Gordon Insurance offers niche products such as apartment building insurance, HOA insurance and high-value homes. Using the latest technology in agency management systems, Gordon Insurance continues to build a satisfied growing family of clients. Additional information can be found at http://www.gordoninsurance.com.
