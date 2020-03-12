EDMONTON, March, 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce that we have joined forces with the leading supplier of internet of things (IoT) water leak mitigation services, Eddy Solutions.
Water damage is one of the biggest risks to construction sites and property, nearing 60 percent of all real estate claims. With combined expertise in IOT producing data-driven insights, PCL and Eddy Solutions will use game-changing technology to protect project sites from the increasing threat of water damage.
PCL is continually looking for ways to leverage in-house technologies and form partnerships that drive the construction industry towards a technologically-advanced future. This partnership will disrupt traditional risk management processes by merging Job Site Insights™ (JSI™), PCL's cloud-based smart construction platform that provides a single-pane view into all aspects of work at a jobsite, with smart water monitoring and leak mitigation technologies. Clients will have real-time insights and visibility to effectively mitigate leaks and floods.
"Job Site Insights™ is surpassing our expectations by reducing costly rework, enhancing productivity, improving build quality, safety, and eliminating insurance claims and schedule impacts" said PCL's CIO, Mark Bryant. "Protecting our projects from water damage is just one more offering that JSI™ brings to our clients."
"We are very excited to unlock the potential of this relationship," said Travis Allan, CEO of Eddy Solutions. "This partnership will allow us to bring our water damage monitoring solution to a completely new setting. PCL's experience in smart construction combined with our expertise in the monitoring, control, and conservation of water usage will maximize efficiencies for our companies and customers alike."
For building owners, smart buildings are a way to remain competitive and differentiate themselves from others in the market. PCL is committed to increasing the functionality of our technologies to deliver this value to our clients, and to deliver smart buildings that are equipped for the future.
About Eddy Solutions
Eddy Solutions is a provider of smart water monitoring and leak mitigation technologies. Our intelligent suite of products continually track and monitor the water environments of buildings and home. Through our proprietary technology, custom dashboards, and 24/7 monitoring and support, we provide protection from water damage to commercial and multi-unit residential buildings and single family homes. Learn more about our suite of products at eddysolutions.com.
About PCL Construction
PCL is a group of independent construction companies that carries out work across Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and in Australia. These diverse operations in the civil infrastructure, heavy industrial, and buildings markets are supported by a strategic presence in 31 major centers. Together, these companies have an annual construction volume of $9 billion, making PCL the largest contracting organization in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Watch us build at PCL.com.