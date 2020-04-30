INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PDLI) announces that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after market close. PDL's management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the operating and financial results and recent developments. A slide presentation relating to the call will be available via the webcast link on the PDL website at http://www.pdl.com/.
About PDL Biopharma
Throughout its history, PDL's mission has been to improve the lives of patients by aiding in the successful development of innovative therapeutics and healthcare technologies. PDL BioPharma was founded in 1986 as Protein Design Labs, Inc. when it pioneered the humanization of monoclonal antibodies, enabling the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments that have had a profound impact on patients living with different cancers as well as a variety of other debilitating diseases. In 2006, the Company changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc.
As of December 2019, PDL ceased making additional strategic transactions and investments and is pursuing a formal process to unlock the value of its portfolio by monetizing its assets and ultimately distributing net proceeds to stockholders.
