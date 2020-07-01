LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDS Gaming, a worldwide provider of gaming equipment and financial solutions to the gaming industry, today announced that Bob Woods has joined the firm as its new CEO. Bob has been closely involved with PDS Gaming for the past 15 years as a funding source and for the past three years as a member of the Board of Managers. Bob is committed to PDS Gaming's continuing efforts to provide quality financial products and superior customer service to the gaming sector.
Bob was previously the Chief Investment Officer of Northlight Financial Services where he directed investments and credit decisions for each of the business units formed by the Northlight management team. Prior to forming Northlight, he was a Managing Director at GE Capital and Executive VP of Heller Financial and Gilman Financial Services.
PDS is one of the leading providers of customized financing of gaming equipment and services in the US and abroad with a 32-year operating history and gaming licenses in over 40 jurisdictions. PDS offers a full suite of financing solutions to its customers, which include hotel, resort and casino operators, route operators, manufacturers, and distributors.
About PDS Gaming
Founded in Minneapolis in 1988 PDS Gaming traces its roots to early days of vehicle lease portfolio acquisition and equipment leasing. In the early 1990's PDS transformed itself into one of the leading providers of innovative financing solutions and a lessor of slot machine equipment to the gaming industry. Headquartered in Las Vegas, PDS has deployed nearly $1.3 billion in capital. With a current roster of over 300 customers and clients, PDS has over the years operated in 81 regulated jurisdictions, 26 US States and 15 countries.
Media Contact:
Peter Cleary
702.736.0700
242719@email4pr.com