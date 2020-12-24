Today

Rain, heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds; rain and snow melt may lead to flooding.

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds; rain and snow melt may lead to flooding.

Tomorrow

Rain ending early, then mostly cloudy, blustery and turning colder in the afternoon with a spotty rain or snow shower. Highs occurring early in the morning, temperatures dropping into the 30s in the afternoon.