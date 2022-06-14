Peach, a market leader in video advertising workflow and delivery, has today announced the acquisition of Cape, a SaaS creative and campaign automation platform allowing teams to collaborate and efficiently publish to digital and social destinations.
A significant step that expands Peach's capabilities across the advertising workflow
Michiel Blonk and Eelco Van De Wiel co-founded Cape in 2019. The company has grown exponentially and is used by such brands as Basic-Fit, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Philips.
Cape's software supercharges the creative workflow — including easy creative versioning for display, social, video and DOOH, approval flows, user collaboration, data feed management and publishing to social and ad platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Meta for Business, Google Ads, CM360 and DV360. Cape is launching new capabilities for multi-variant testing, reporting, asset management, campaign planning, smart visual analysis and much more.
Doug Conely, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Peach, said: "This is a major acquisition for Peach: it adds key capabilities across the creative workflow helping us fulfil our mission to further simplify and automate how advertising works.
"The Cape team will become an integral part of our global organisation. In the short term our goals are to accelerate the continuing innovation trajectory of the product for users and to bring those product benefits to more clients via our existing international footprint. Longer term, we see opportunities for further automation between Peach products and our ecosystem partners to help brands, agencies, and media owners alike.
Michiel Blonk, co-founder at Cape, said: "Everyone working in digital advertising knows there are huge opportunities in creating campaigns more efficiently, optimising ad-performance, and building campaigns that are truly cross-channel. Our mission is to make it as easy as possible to get campaigns live superfast — and in Peach we recognize kindred spirits. With their 25 years of expertise and reputation for innovation, this acquisition will help us further supercharge our growth from our backyard in Benelux to the rest of the world — and give us the freedom to build an even greater product."
Yannick Kant, Global Lead Programmatic Display, Video and Social Advertising at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: "Building a campaign used to take up 80% of our time. Now, with Cape we can build a campaign in 20 minutes — and publish it in 5 minutes. Now we can focus more on testing and creativity, so we can create new campaign concepts and optimise our digital advertising strategy."
The advertising ecosystem has become deeply complex over the last 20 years, with demand for ever more content, leading to highly time consuming workflows. Digital campaigns take weeks to activate, yet run routinely late, leading to high costs — additional fees, failed media plans and delayed campaigns, to name a few. Peach aims to fix these issues through product innovation while the acquisitions of Cape and of Advalidation last year will accelerate this mission.
About Peach
Global video ad management platform Peach, manages the world's advertising content and makes it easy for brands, agencies and media owners to collaborate with each other on a global scale.
Since 1996, Peach has been shaking up the way advertising is distributed and powering the world's most ambitious creative. Broadcasters around the world rely on Peach every day.
Operating across over 100 countries worldwide, the Peach technology has revolutionised ad industry workflows, replacing laborious manual tasks with automated processes, and offering efficiency, visibility and security. Its technology simplifies complicated ad delivery processes and ensures all ads arrive at their destinations in perfect condition.
For more information visit: peach.me
About Cape
Creative and campaign automation platform Cape creates smart solutions that let you stay aligned with your team, scale on-brand content and automate your media buying.
Cape wants to bring power to the marketer with an intuitive interface that manages the entire campaigning process from end-to-end.
Since 2019, already 30 leading brands, agencies and advertisers in the Benelux have chosen Cape to accelerate their digital campaigns. Just Eat, Basic-Fit, Sony Music and many more can now efficiently scale their omnichannel marketing operations.
For more information visit: bycape.io
Available Peach and Cape spokespeople:
The following are available for interview and can discuss the acquisition and what it means for the industry in more detail.
- Doug Conely, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Peach - Doug has worked in the digital space since 2000. Having taken the long route via strategy consulting, banking and then corporate development at Yahoo, he fell in love with product management specialising in solving problems with technology and building the teams to do it. Doug can talk freely around themes concerning the maturity of TV workflow automation through to the addressability and experiences of online video.
- Michiel Blonk, Co-founder, Cape - Michiel worked at KLM for many years, where he was responsible for optimising and scaling commercial decisions as Director E-Acquisition and Vice President of Pricing & Revenue Management, among others. Since 2019, he has put his knowledge and the Cape tech stack to use at (inter)national A-brands for the efficient scaling of their omnichannel marketing operation.
- Eelco Van De Wiel, Co-founder, Cape - Eelco drives new innovations in a quickly changing market by combining the latest technologies in the field of (social) media, e-commerce, marketing and data analysis. Next to Cape, he founded multiple digital companies, such as LiveWall and its various sub-brands.
