High-Octane Action Comedy MacGruber Ordered to Series Starring and Executive Produced by Will Forte Grammy Award-Winner and Broadway Star Sara Bareilles to Headline Comedy Girls5eva from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Meredith Scardino Upcoming Comedy Rutherford Falls from Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas Casts Jana Schmieding, Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh and Dustin Milligan Amber Ruffin and Larry Wilmore Establish Fresh and Current Weekly Late-Night Block with The Amber Ruffin Show and the Untitled Larry Wilmore Show (w/t)