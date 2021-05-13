MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PEAK+ and Carrier Global Corporation partnered to add the PEAK+ evaporative pre-cooling technology onto Carrier's AquaForce 30XV chiller product line. The partnership includes integration in Carrier's eCAT software, which allows Carrier to quickly determine and demonstrate the value and effectiveness of the PEAK+ pre-cooling technology.
"We worked closely with Carrier to launch our products together. By combining Carrier's ultra-efficient AquaForce 30XV chiller with PEAK+ adiabatic pre-cooling, Carrier will deliver industry leading air-cooled chiller efficiency to their customers", said Chris Curry, President of PEAK+.
The PEAK+ technology harnesses the power of evaporation to lower ambient air temperatures entering Carrier's 30XV chiller – helping to reduce chiller power consumption, increase reliability and extend the life of the chiller, ultimately leading to a leaner, cleaner footprint.
Peak+ technology works by spraying a fine mist of water within patented, pre-cooling frames, that are attached to Carrier's 30XV chiller. As air is pulled across the pre-cooling frames and into the chiller, the air cools via evaporation. This technology operates using a sophisticated controller employing algorithms that spray the least amount of water needed to achieve optimal evaporation, thus delivering the highest energy savings with the lowest water usage. The system also monitors and reports unit performance and energy savings in real time through its cloud-based network operation center. In short, Peak+ evaporative technology, which can be added to virtually any existing air-cooled chiller to enhance performance, can help make a 100-degree F day feel like an 80-degree F day, which can save building owners money on their utility bills and help improve the performance of the 30XV on hot summer days.
PEAK+ is the industry leader in delivering evaporative pre-cooling technology for air-cooled HVAC units. PEAK+ helps its customers identify opportunities for impactful cost savings, improved system reliability and increased levels of sustainability through its patented technology. PEAK+ helps HVAC owners, OEMs, mechanical contractors, and electric utilities to drive energy efficiency and savings.
