TYSONS, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Enterprise eDiscovery technology leader Casepoint announced today it was selected as the firmwide eDiscovery partner for national construction law firm Peckar & Abramson, PC (P&A). After a comprehensive evaluation of more than 20 eDiscovery vendors over the past year, Casepoint was chosen as the firm's preferred ESI provider, as P&A transitions the firm to a more secure, and efficient, cloud-based, end-to-end eDiscovery solution.
Based in New York City, P&A has over 115 attorneys across 10 U.S. offices and affiliations around the world. The firm will work with Casepoint to migrate over 18 terabytes of active case data across 300 databases from their legacy eDiscovery system. In addition, Casepoint will also host several terabytes of new legal matters to support P&A's ever-developing client base and case load.
"We selected Casepoint because their technology gives our clients and our team an extra edge – it is a powerful eDiscovery solution that allows us to work smarter, faster, and more cost-effectively, providing a direct benefit to our clients," said Richard R. Volack, a Construction & Infrastructure partner and Chair of P&A's Cybersecurity and Data Privacy practice. "Our relationship with Casepoint today is largely thanks to our firm's corporate clients who have repeatedly chosen their technology over the years, making the firm's switch to Casepoint a natural step."
Another reason for P&A to select Casepoint eDiscovery was its ease-of-use, speed, and built-in artificial intelligence and advanced analytics features.
"Casepoint offers P&A, and ultimately our clients, superior value with a platform that empowers our attorneys and litigation support teams to perform more efficiently," said Gary Moorefield, Senior Counsel at P&A. "Casepoint's integrated artificial intelligence tools, including their CaseAssist Active Learning, have dramatically improved our review experience, without the typical disincentive of added feature costs, reducing our review times and allowing us to focus and develop our case strategy, and to streamline the eDiscovery process. Periodically throughout my career, I have provided feedback to various technology vendors, and rarely have I seen that feedback reflected in subsequent versions of the product. However, with Casepoint, I've been able to work closely with their development team, including its COO, and have directly witnessed their commitment to integrate client feedback in the form of feature updates, which directly include responding to some of my own suggestions."
"Emerging as the winner among 20 different solutions is a testament to the strength of our end-to-end technology," said Vipul Rajpara, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Casepoint. "Peckar & Abramson's client-focused culture and commitment to excellence is a good fit for us and we look forward to creating substantial efficiencies and helping them provide better outcomes for their clients through our highly customizable platform and dependable services."
Now in its twelfth year, Casepoint offers fast, enterprise-class tools for full-spectrum eDiscovery, including cloud collections, data processing, early case assessment, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, full-strength review, and customizable productions. Casepoint supports workflows across millions of documents, multiple terabytes of data, thousands of legal matters, and an unlimited number of users. For more information, visit casepoint.com.
About Casepoint
Casepoint empowers legal departments, law firms and public agencies by providing smarter legal technology combined with award-winning client service. Casepoint eDiscovery is the fast, enterprise-class, and next-generation eDiscovery suite from Casepoint, based on more than 12 years of innovation in the industry. It is built upon Casepoint Platform, a highly scalable, secure, and configurable application environment that meets the demands of sophisticated clients within eDiscovery and beyond. Whether SaaS, on-prem, or hybrid, Casepoint eDiscovery features cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, review, and production – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint customers benefit from the ability to support sophisticated workflows across millions of documents and hundreds of users, with custom reporting and data management tools built-in. Simple, elegant, and intuitive, Casepoint represents the next generation of litigation technology that will empower your global legal team.
About Peckar & Abramson, P.C.
Peckar & Abramson, P.C. maintains offices in New York City, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Miami, Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston, Dallas and has affiliations with global firms in Latin America (through its founding membership in CONSTRULEGAL), London, China and India. In addition to its core construction practice, the firm has affiliated practice groups who counsel contractors on labor and employment matters, corporate and regulatory compliance issues including D/M/WBE compliance and general corporate and real estate matters.
Media Contact
Carolyn Depko
Plat4orm PR
carolyn@plat4orm.com