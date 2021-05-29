IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, a new car dealership broker is pleased to announce the sale of Poway Hyundai and Poway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Poway, California from Mark Abelkop to Pedder Auto Group.
Born and raised in South Africa, Mark Abelkop grew up in the car business under his father, who was a leading Chrysler dealer in South Africa. Abelkop moved to the United States in 1987 with his family, and purchased his first American dealership, Mitsubishi in San Diego. Over the next 30 years he built an illustrious career in San Diego County, acquiring additional dealerships. As he transitions to semi-retirement, Poway Hyundai and Poway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram were his last two stores, and it was important that he found the right buyer for them. Abelkop commented, "I have personally been on both sides of around a dozen buy/sell agreements. Jason Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services ensured that this one was by far the easiest and smoothest I have experienced. He was available 24/7 and remained on top of any issues that came up, remained in constant contact with everyone involved in the transaction, and was pro-active throughout. Everything that was promised was delivered and I have no hesitation in recommending Jason and his family, whether you are a buyer or seller."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 200 automotive dealerships making it the highest volume automotive dealership brokerage firm in North America. Jason Stopnitzky, the exclusive agent for this transaction and Co-Founder of Performance Brokerage Services commented, "It was a pleasure to work with such fine principals during this transaction. David Pedder is a progressive, forward thinking dealer, who surrounds himself with some of the best talent in the business. I anticipate we will see tremendous growth from Pedder Auto Group in the future. This was a great fit to take over the legacy Mark Abelkop has built in Poway."
Pedder Automotive Group was founded in 2008 by Owner David Pedder. The family owned and operated dealer group has 5 dealerships in Southern California, representing Nissan, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands. Pedder commented, "We are so grateful to Jason Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services for his professionalism and hard work to find us such a great opportunity in our desired area. We appreciate how smooth and easy the transaction was. We will only use Jason Stopnitzky and Performance Brokerage Services when buying or selling a dealership. It was a pleasure working with Mark Abelkop, and we thank him for the ease of doing business."
The dealerships will remain at their current locations at 13811 and 13910 Poway Road in Poway, California 92064.
Representing Pedder Auto Group in this transaction was Jim Barone of Ferruzzo & Ferruzzo, LLP, based in Newport Beach, California.
Representing Mark Abelkop in this transaction was Leslie Chayo based in Beverly Hills, California.
