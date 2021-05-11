MEDIA, Pa., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peergenics is thrilled to share that 2021 launched with a great foundation established around its people and their delivery of Salesforce solutions to new and existing customers. Our team wants you to love Salesforce as much as they do. We are proud to announce the promotions of both Randi Thompson and Nick Life.
Congratulations to Randi Thompson on being promoted to Technical Solutions Delivery Director for Peergenics! Randi has been with CSS since February 2019, where she started as a Salesforce Solutions Engineer. Over the years, Randi has been an integral part of the expansion of the success of our Salesforce initiatives and will continue to lead the team in Peergenics. In the past she has been recognized as the Salesforce Consulting MVP along with recipient of multiple Purple Cow awards. Our Lead Salesforce Solutions Engineers, Lead Salesforce Solutions Architects, and Salesforce Consultants will all be reporting to Randi in her new role. We look forward to seeing all that Randi and the team will accomplish!
Congratulations to Nick Life on being promoted to Project Success Director for Peergenics. Nick has excelled at strengthening our project management process and procedures. He has led a tremendous number of projects and managed services succinctly since joining us in December 2019. Nick's patience, organization, and communication skills have contributed to Peergenics' stellar rating on the AppExchange. Nick will continue to strategically build out our project management team. Congratulations and thanks for all you do, Nick! We look forward to seeing your continued growth in our organization!
"The team at Peergenics is the heartbeat of our success. Randi Thompson and Nick Life are examples of our all-star cast. They both put customers first, lead by example, and love everything about Salesforce. Our people are the foundation for which we continue to build on. We are lucky to have such an amazing team at Peergenics," says Chuck George, Managing Director, Peergenics.
Additionally, Peergenics is excited to announce the advancement of the following individuals:
- Jim Whitmoyer from Senior Salesforce Solutions Architect to Lead Salesforce Solutions Architect.
- Tim Brevart from Salesforce Solutions Engineer to Lead Salesforce Solutions Engineer.
- Parker Edelmann from Salesforce Solutions Architect to Lead Salesforce Solutions Architect.
About Peergenics:
Peergenics is an award-winning certified partner of Salesforce and a proven consulting partner with hundreds of successful implementations, projects, support solutions, trainings, and staffing engagements. Since 2017, Peergenics, formerly known as CSS Tec Services, has built many collaborative relationships to further the success of their customer's businesses throughout their Salesforce journey. We are especially successful in the Banking Financial Services, Mortgage and Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Logistics, Energy, Utility and Retail.
About CSS Professional Staffing Group, CSS-Tec Staffing, and CSS Prosearch:
Founded by Donna Pearson in 1994, CSS is historically known for contingent professional staffing and search solutions to clients, nationally. CSS has been a leading provider of contract, temporary, and direct hire solutions. CSS provides both technical and non-technical top-quality talent, along with a proven search solution focused on building sales teams through contingent direct hires.
The CSS Professional Staffing Group focuses nationally, supporting talent acquisition with a focus in Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, and Call Center & Office.
CSS Tec possesses a very tenured, skill-set focused recruiting team; with deep expertise in various platforms including: SAP, Salesforce and AWS. They specialize in digital media, applications, data analytics and PMO's.
CSS ProSearch is highly niched in the proven search solution. focused on building sales teams (in volume) through contingent direct hires. Healthcare and Technology are a key focus.
Since 1996, CSS has been on-site supporting many clients in talent acquisition. Officially founded in 2007, CSSvSource is a vendor-managed solution for large companies hiring in volume; staffing spend that exceeds $8 million, annually, and over $100M. Independently operating under the Contemporary Staffing Solutions family of companies, this managed service solution is designed to improve your talent quality while furnishing savings, ensuring compliance, and providing risk mitigation. CSSvSource will take 100% responsibility for every aspect of your contingent workforce, including the procurement of talent, selection of staffing providers, quality assurance, compliance, payroll, and reporting.
