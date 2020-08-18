LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AMI Global LLC, a rapidly growing industrial IoT solutions provider, has announced a partnership with Peerless Pump Company, a wholly owned company of the Grundfos Group and a global leader in design and manufacture of UL listed and FM approved fire pump systems. The partnership brings IoT connectivity and condition monitoring to fire pump systems around the world with the launch of Peerless FireConnect™.
The system architecture of Peerless FireConnect™ is designed to reach beyond accessing just code-mandated alarms and provide real time fire pump system information accessed 24/7. System monitoring will help ensure fire pump systems are always ready through an advanced user interface and system notifications. Remote access to the fire pump system in both static and running conditions provides critical information without having to access the pump room. System data is logged and stored permanently for compliance reference including required ITM and other pertinent information.
"Having critical system information at your fingertips provides peace of mind to building owners and occupants that their fire protection system is ready and operational. In the event of a fire, real time system data can enable better decision making and improve safety," said Scott Patterson, Vice President - Aftermarket Sales & Service for Peerless Pump Company. "By developing this solution with AMI Global, we were able to bring Peerless FireConnect™ to the market quickly, enabling us to make a significant and positive impact for our customers."
"We are proud to partner with Peerless Pump Company to drive digital transformation in fire protection for industrial and commercial buildings and beyond. Together we can help transform an industry – this is proof that industrial IoT will transform the general pump industry in the very near future," said Henrik Laursen, CEO of AMI Global.
For more information on Peerless FireConnect™ product visit www.peerlesspump.com.
About Peerless Pump
Peerless Pump is one of the largest manufacturers of pumps and systems for Fire Protection with over 95 years of progressive design, engineering and manufacturing of pumps proven with thousands of installations around the world.
About AMI Global
AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit amiglobal.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Nate Maguire, VP Sales and Business Development, AMI Global LLC
702.478.9700 | marketing@amiglobal.com
Traci Thomas, Marketing Manager, Peerless Pump Company
513.218.3004 | tthomas@peerlesspump.com