Pega_Logo.jpg

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

 By Pegasystems Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after market close.

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-701-0225 (international), or via webcast (http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139062) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

A replay of the call will also be available on www.pega.com by clicking the Earnings Calls link in the Investors section.

About Pegasystems
 Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                  
Pegasystems Inc.                                                 
LisaPintchman.Rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022                                  
Twitter: @pega 

Investor Contact:                                     
 Garo Toomajanian                             
ICR for Pegasystems                                   
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                        
617-866-6077               

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.