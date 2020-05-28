Pega_Logo.jpg

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present at the virtual Bank of America Securities 2020 Global Technology Conference (http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/technology2020/id12394990.cfm).

Pega's presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. PDT (4:45 p.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast, accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. An archive of the presentation will also be available for a limited time at the same location.

About Pegasystems
 Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:
Lisa Pintchman                                                 
Pegasystems Inc.                                                                                            
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com            
(617) 866-6022                                                  

Investor Contact:                                                            
 Garo Toomajanian                                                          
ICR for Pegasystems                                                      
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com                                         
(617) 866-6077                  

