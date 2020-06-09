CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, and senior vice president, Ken Stillwell, will present virtually at the Nasdaq 42nd London Investor Conference (https://kvgo.com/nasdaq/pegasystems-june-2020).
Pega's presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. BST (7:00 a.m. EDT) and will be available live via webcast, accessible from the Investors page of Pega's website. An archive of the presentation will also be available for a limited time at the same location.
About Pegasystems
Pega is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit www.pega.com.
