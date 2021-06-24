EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On June 14, 2021, Penetron announced the appointment of Alex Jauregui as Account Manager in the Mideast for Penetron USA. A further step in the continued ongoing expansion of the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team, this latest appointment focuses on the company's strong growth across the Mideast region of the USA.
Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Alex Jauregui will be responsible for sales and technical support for Penetron customers in the Mideastern region, covering Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. As an experienced sales representative with a successful track record in the ready-mix industry, Alex offers his clients expertise in concrete mixes and aggregate production, quality control, and sustainable construction processes.
"Alex will concentrate on the Mideast, a new but rapidly growing region for Penetron," explains Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group and head of all North America activities. "His familiarity with the ready-mix industry makes him a welcome addition to the Penetron USA team – and will help him expand our product technology and customer support efforts."
As a graduate from Middle Tennessee University with a degree in Concrete Industry Management (BS), Alex has held sales and account management positions at several leading companies within the concrete industry.
"As an experienced salesperson in the concrete industry, I was very familiar with Penetron's reputation for consistent technical support and the quality of the products that make up the Penetron System," explains Alex Jauregui. "I'm excited to join the team and get started!"
"Penetron is built on the talents and commitment of people from across our global network. With a wide range of expertise, they help us consistently improve our overall efforts," says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We're thrilled to welcome Alex to our USA organization. With his experience in the concrete industry – he will be an outstanding addition to our US team!"
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.
