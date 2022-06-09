On May 31, 2022, Penetron announced the appointment of Darrin Vogeli as Account Manager for the Florida market, where Penetron has long been a market leader. This new appointment will further strengthen the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team in Florida.
EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On May 31, 2022, Penetron announced the appointment of Darrin Vogeli as Account Manager for the Florida market, where Penetron has long been a market leader. This new appointment will further strengthen the Penetron Technical and Customer Support team in Florida.
Based in Palm City, Florida, Darrin Vogeli is responsible for sales and technical support for Penetron customers across the state of Florida. As an experienced sales manager and customer service representative, he has compiled a successful track record in the ready-mix concrete, construction, and real estate industry. Darrin offers his clients expertise in construction project management, concrete mixes, and construction processes.
"Darrin will help our sales and customer support team in Florida maintain our strong market position and expand our customer support efforts," adds Christopher Chen, Director of The Penetron Group, and head of all North America activities. "His familiarity with the ready-mix industry makes him a welcome addition to the Penetron USA team."
With a degree in Business Administration (BS) from the University of Florida, Darrin has held key sales and key account support positions at several well-known concrete industry companies, including Titan America, a leading building materials company, and Shellco Construction of West Palm Beach. He is also certified by the American Concrete Institute and a member of the Florida Concrete and Products Association
"As an experienced ready-mix concrete supplier representative, I was already very familiar with Penetron's innovative crystalline waterproofing technology. Today, the company is riding a growing wave of adoption within our industry," says Darrin Vogeli. "I look forward to building on the strength of the brand here in Florida in the years to come."
"Thanks to the commitment and expertise of our people – in the USA and across the globe – Penetron continues to expand and optimize our customer support efforts," says Robert Revera, President and CEO of The Penetron Group. "We very much look forward to having Darrin join our USA organization. With his experience in the concrete industry – he will be another outstanding addition to our US team!"
The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives and distribution channels.
