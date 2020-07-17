penske_automotive_group_logo.jpg

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its second quarter 2020 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN:   

Wednesday, July 29, 2020



TIME:  

2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time



PHONE: 

United States, please call (866) 394-1455


International, please call (516) 575-8644


Conference ID:  3229936




Note:  Callers should dial in 10-15 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of second quarter 2020 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed directly at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pag200729.html

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available thru Wednesday, August 5, 2020.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (855) 859-2056
 International, please call (404) 537-3406
 Conference ID: 3229936

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available via the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG is a member of the Fortune 500 and Russell 1000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.  For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:




J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 248-648-2810
Email: jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

 

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President – Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Phone: 248-648-2540
Email: tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

