penske_automotive_group_logo.jpg

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

 By Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a  diversified international transportation services company, today announced that its Board of Directors has suspended its cash dividend.  The company previously paid a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share to shareholders on March 3, 2020.  The company estimates that the suspension of the dividend will preserve approximately $34 million in cash during the second quarter.  Commenting on the announcement, Chair Roger Penske said, "The decision to suspend the quarterly dividend is consistent with the other measures the company has implemented to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, including a hiring freeze, the deferral of approximately $150 million in capital expenditures, and the furloughing of 57% of its worldwide workforce, among others."

About Penske Automotive
Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes, and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Find a vehicle: http://www.penskecars.com
 Engage Penske Automotive: http://www.penskesocial.com
 Like Penske Automotive on Facebook: https://facebook.com/penskecars
 Follow Penske Automotive on Twitter: https://twitter.com/penskecars
 Visit Penske Automotive on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/penskecars

Inquiries should contact:

J.D. Carlson


Anthony R. Pordon

Executive Vice President and


Executive Vice President Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer


and Corporate Development

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

248-648-2810


248-648-2540

jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com


tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.