PHILADELPHIA, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pentec Health Inc., a nationwide leader in providing patient-specific compounded sterile medications and complex in-home clinical services, welcomes Eric C. Mollman, Chief Financial Officer. Eric brings over 35 years of experience in finance to Pentec, and over 15 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer in the healthcare industry. Eric will join the company on March 21, 2022, report to Joseph Cosgrove, Chairman, President & CEO and will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Pentec Health.
Eric was most recently Chief Financial Officer at Help at Home, a home care service company. While at Help At Home, Eric was responsible for building finance capabilities to support scale and organic and acquisition driven growth. He led a team of over 120 professionals in finance and accounting, financial planning and analysis, payroll, and revenue cycle management, focused on working closely with operations to drive performance. He played a lead role in the successful sale of the company in late 2020 and transition to new ownership. These accomplishments, and many others make Eric the perfect fit for Pentec Health.
As Chief Financial Officer Eric will have primary oversight of the Company's accounting and financial operations. He will also be responsible for establishing procedures, partnering with the leadership team to develop the Company's strategic vision and planning, forge partnerships and relationships with clients, vendors, banks, investors and other professional business relationships. He will also contribute to assure Pentec Health is well-positioned for continued growth and expansion, among other responsibilities.
"Eric brings a proven track record of delivering results and accelerating growth, and our Board of Directors and I are thrilled to welcome him to the executive leadership team," said Joe Cosgrove, Pentec Health Chairman, President and CEO. "Eric's extensive experience advising and leading organizations in their finance activities will serve our company and our shareholders well."
Eric Mollman is the latest in a series of additions to Pentec Health's senior management team as the company looks to pursue an aggressive growth strategy through both M&A and organic expansion following Wellspring Capital Management's acquisition in October 2021. Earlier this year, Pentec welcomed Matthew Deans as Chief Strategy Officer and EVP of Renal to oversee Pentec's M&A platform and the development and management of organic growth of new products/services for the company.
Eric holds a BA from Harvard College, with a Major in Economics. He also holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.
About Pentec Health
For almost 40 years, Pentec Health has been an industry leader in providing patient- specific, compounded sterile medications. Pentec Health's formulations are used for administration in dialysis centers, as well as providing in-home Targeted Drug Delivery through nursing services and complex pharmaceutical products to patients who require access outside of a hospital setting. Pentec Health has built a tradition of exceptional patient care by committing to quality, safety, and innovation. We aim to be the provider of choice for outsourced products, sterile preparations, and services in the healthcare marketplace. For more information, please visit http://www.pentechealth.com.
About Wellspring Capital Management
Wellspring Capital Management is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its founding in 1995, Wellspring has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds. In total, Wellspring's current portfolio companies employ nearly 60,000 people around the world and generated aggregate revenues in excess of approximately $4.5 billion in the last 12 months.¹ Over the past 25 years, Wellspring has invested in over 45 platform investments across various segments of the U.S. and global economies. Wellspring's objective is to bring partnership, experience and value creation to each investment. By teaming up with strong management, Wellspring seeks to unlock underlying value and pursue new growth opportunities through strategic initiatives, operating improvements and add-on acquisitions. The firm functions as a strategic partner, providing management teams with top-line support, M&A experience, financial expertise and access to resources. For additional information, please visit http://www.wellspringcapital.com.
Note 1: As of 12/31/2020
