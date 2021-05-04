ALAMEDA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.
- Revenue of $169.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 23.2%, or 21.5% in constant currency1, compared to the first quarter of 2020.
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue increased to $169.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $137.3 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 23.2%, or 21.5% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 71% of total revenue and international represented 29% of total revenue for the first quarter of 2021. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $89.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 50.5%, or 49.1% on a constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $80.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 2.5%, or 0.6% on a constant currency basis.
Gross profit was $111.3 million, or 65.8% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $88.0 million, or 64.1% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2020.
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2021 were $97.9 million, or 57.8% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $87.4 million, or 63.6% of total revenue, for the first quarter of 2020. R&D expenses were $18.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $12.9 million for the first quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses were $79.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $74.5 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Operating income for the first quarter of 2021 was $13.5 million. This compares to an operating income of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2020.
1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.
Updated Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook
The Company is increasing its guidance for 2021 total revenue to be in the range of $695 million to $705 million, which represents growth of 24% to 26% over 2020 revenue of $560.4 million. This new range compares to the previous range of $675 million to $685 million.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 350-1434 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 6645719), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.
About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and b) constant currency.
Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. excluding the effects of the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements. The Company defines non-GAAP diluted EPS as GAAP diluted EPS, excluding the effects of the same item above.
Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.
Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.
Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures enable comparison of the Company's financial results with other public companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and potential adverse regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
55,632
$
69,670
Marketable investments
186,977
195,162
Accounts receivable, net
126,415
114,608
Inventories
245,321
219,527
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,782
18,735
Total current assets
635,127
617,702
Property and equipment, net
50,314
48,169
Operating lease right-of-use assets
40,691
41,192
Finance lease right-of-use assets
37,697
38,065
Intangible assets, net
10,097
10,639
Goodwill
8,006
8,372
Deferred taxes
48,978
50,139
Other non-current assets
9,914
8,705
Total assets
$
840,824
$
822,983
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
15,389
$
14,109
Accrued liabilities
90,214
85,795
Current operating lease liabilities
4,822
4,697
Current finance lease liabilities
1,437
1,331
Total current liabilities
111,862
105,932
Non-current operating lease liabilities
43,525
44,183
Non-current finance lease liabilities
27,000
27,066
Other non-current liabilities
7,966
8,014
Total liabilities
190,353
185,195
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
36
36
Additional paid-in capital
603,022
598,299
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(425)
2,541
Retained earnings
52,458
40,622
Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity
655,091
641,498
Non-controlling interest
(4,620)
(3,710)
Total stockholders' equity
650,471
637,788
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
840,824
$
822,983
Penumbra, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2021
2020
Revenue
$
169,204
$
137,329
Cost of revenue
57,867
49,320
Gross profit
111,337
88,009
Operating expenses:
Research and development
18,076
12,946
Sales, general and administrative
79,798
74,453
Total operating expenses
97,874
87,399
Income from operations
13,463
610
Interest income, net
480
299
Other income, net
(1,476)
(1,655)
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,467
(746)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,541
(1,634)
Consolidated net income
$
10,926
$
888
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(910)
(537)
Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.
$
11,836
$
1,425
Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.04
Diluted
$
0.32
$
0.04
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
36,455,712
35,042,912
Diluted
37,533,520
36,362,726
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
Net (loss) income
Diluted EPS
Net income
Diluted EPS
GAAP net income
$
11,836
$
0.32
$
1,425
$
0.04
GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:
Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards
(1,784)
(0.05)
(1,482)
(0.04)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
10,052
$
0.27
$
(57)
$
0.00
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
United States
$
120,070
$
95,774
$
24,296
25.4
%
$
—
$
24,296
25.4
%
International
49,134
41,555
7,579
18.2
%
(2,299)
5,280
12.7
%
Total
$
169,204
$
137,329
$
31,875
23.2
%
$
(2,299)
$
29,576
21.5
%
Penumbra, Inc.
Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Reported Change
FX Impact
Constant Currency Change
2021
2020
$
%
$
$
%
Vascular
$
89,165
$
59,253
$
29,912
50.5
%
$
(813)
$
29,099
49.1
%
Neuro
80,039
78,076
1,963
2.5
%
(1,486)
477
0.6
%
Total
$
169,204
$
137,329
$
31,875
23.2
%
$
(2,299)
$
29,576
21.5
%
1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures and further information about our non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures and our use of constant currency.
