ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $145.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 20.3%, or 20.8% in constant currency1, over the fourth quarter of 2018.
  • Revenue of $547.4 million for the full year 2019, an increase of 23.0%, or 24.2% in constant currency1, over the prior year.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Total revenue grew to $145.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $120.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 20.3%, or 20.8% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 66% of total revenue and international represented 34% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $85.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.4%, or 16.1% on a constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $59.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 27.9%, or 28.1% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit was $98.1 million, or 67.6% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $78.7 million, or 65.2% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses were $87.5 million, or 60.3% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $72.0 million, or 59.6% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2018. R&D expenses were $12.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. SG&A expenses were $74.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $61.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating income was $10.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an operating income of $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and marketable investments totaled $189.4 million.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results
Total revenue grew to $547.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $444.9 million for 2018, an increase of 23.0%, or 24.2% on a constant currency basis. The United States represented 65% of total revenue and international represented 35% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019. Revenue from sales of neuro products grew to $331.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 12.7%, or 14.1% on a constant currency basis. Revenue from sales of vascular products grew to $215.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of 43.2%, or 44.0% on a constant currency basis.

Gross profit was $372.0 million, or 68.0% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $292.5 million, or 65.7% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 were $324.5 million, or 59.3% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $293.4 million, or 65.9% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2018, which included a $30.8 million acquired in-process research and development ("IPR&D") charge in connection with the acquisition of a controlling interest in MVI Health Inc. in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the IPR&D charge, total non-GAAP operating expenses2 were $262.6 million, or 59.0% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2018. R&D expenses were $51.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $36.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. SG&A expenses were $272.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $226.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Operating income was $47.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. This compares to an operating loss of $0.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, including the IPR&D charge. Excluding the IPR&D charge, non-GAAP operating income2 was $30.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook
Penumbra projects total revenue for 2020 to be in the range of $635 million to $645 million, which represents growth of 16% to 18% over last year. This outlook includes the impact of recent reimbursement changes in Japan. Excluding Japan, Penumbra projects revenue growth for 2020 to be above 20%.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
Penumbra, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 227-5837 for domestic callers or (647) 689-4064 for international callers (conference id: 3899277), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about our use of constant currency and other non-GAAP measures.

2See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures and further information about our non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income, b) non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), and c) constant currency.

Non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income. The Company defines non-GAAP operating expenses as total operating expenses, excluding the IPR&D charge in connection with the MVI Health Inc. asset acquisition. Non-GAAP operating income is defined as operating income (loss), excluding the same IPR&D charge.

Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The Company defines non-GAAP net income as net income excluding a) the IPR&D charge in connection with the MVI Health Inc. asset acquisition in the third quarter of 2018, b) the one-time effect of the transition tax from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the "Tax Reform Act") in the first quarter of 2018, and c) the effects of the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, net of any related valuation allowance. The Company defines non-GAAP diluted EPS as GAAP diluted EPS, excluding the effects of the same items above.

Constant currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed. These metrics exclude the effects of the IPR&D charge in connection with the MVI Health Inc. asset acquisition, and, in the case of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS, the one-time effect of the transition tax from the Tax Reform Act, as well as the effects of excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, net of any related valuation allowance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before March 2, 2020. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




December 31,



2019


2018

Assets





Current assets:





     Cash and cash equivalents


$

72,779



$

67,850


     Marketable investments


116,610



133,039


     Accounts receivable, net


105,901



81,896


     Inventories


152,992



115,741


     Prepaid expenses and other current assets


14,852



12,200


          Total current assets


463,134



410,726


Property and equipment, net


51,812



35,407


Operating lease right-of-use assets


43,717




Finance lease right-of-use assets


39,924




Intangible assets, net


25,407



27,245


Goodwill


7,656



7,813


Deferred taxes


31,305



32,940


Other non-current assets


2,946



875


          Total assets


$

665,901



$

515,006


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





     Accounts payable


$

15,111



$

8,176


     Accrued liabilities


67,630



57,886


     Current operating lease liabilities


4,142




     Current finance lease liabilities


4,165




          Total current liabilities


91,048



66,062


Deferred rent




7,586


Non-current operating lease liabilities


47,242




Non-current finance lease liabilities


26,748




Other non-current liabilities


15,250



18,943


          Total liabilities


180,288



92,591


Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock





Common stock


35



34


Additional paid-in capital


430,659



415,084


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(2,324)



(1,942)


Retained earnings


57,522



9,064


Total Penumbra, Inc. stockholders' equity


485,892



422,240


Non-controlling interest


(279)



175


Total stockholders' equity


$

485,613



$

422,415


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

665,901



$

515,006


 

Penumbra, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2019


2018


2019


2018

Revenue


$

145,263



$

120,793



$

547,405



$

444,938


Cost of revenue


47,135



42,081



175,441



152,405


     Gross profit


98,128



78,712



371,964



292,533


Operating expenses:









     Research and development


12,861



10,867



51,723



36,165


     Sales, general and administrative


74,688



61,176



272,733



226,385


     Acquired in-process research and development








30,835


          Total operating expenses


87,549



72,043



324,456



293,385


Income (loss) from operations


10,579



6,669



47,508



(852)


Interest income, net


578



724



2,854



2,964


Other income (expense), net


592



(44)



(227)



(504)


Income before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investee


11,749



7,349



50,135



1,608


Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


2,448



885



3,131



(4,403)


Income before equity in losses of unconsolidated investee


9,301



6,464



47,004



6,011


Equity in losses of unconsolidated investee








(3,101)


Consolidated net income


$

9,301



$

6,464



$

47,004



$

2,910


Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest


$

(388)



$

(195)



$

(1,454)



$

(3,691)


Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc.


$

9,689



$

6,659



$

48,458



$

6,601


Net income attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:









Basic


$

0.28



$

0.19



$

1.39



$

0.19


Diluted


$

0.27



$

0.18



$

1.34



$

0.18


Weighted average shares outstanding:









Basic


34,955,043



34,378,415



34,750,706



34,138,176


Diluted


36,312,471



36,150,450



36,265,999



36,086,821


 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Reported Change


 FX Impact


Constant Currency Change



2019


2018


$


%


$


$


%

United States


$

96,065



$

80,645



$

15,420



19.1

%


$



$

15,420



19.1

%

International


49,198



40,148



9,050



22.5

%


636



9,686



24.1

%

     Total


$

145,263



$

120,793



$

24,470



20.3

%


$

636



$

25,106



20.8

%


Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Reported Change


 FX Impact


Constant Currency Change



2019


2018


$


%


$


$


%

Neuro


$

85,420



$

74,015



$

11,405



15.4

%


$

542



$

11,947



16.1

%

Vascular


59,843



46,778



13,065



27.9

%


94



13,159



28.1

%

     Total


$

145,263



$

120,793



$

24,470



20.3

%


$

636



$

25,106



20.8

%


Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




Year Ended December 31,


Reported Change


 FX Impact


Constant Currency Change



2019


2018


$


%


$


$


%

United States


$

355,222



$

290,716



$

64,506



22.2

%


$



$

64,506



22.2

%

International


192,183



154,222



37,961



24.6

%


5,197



43,158



28.0

%

     Total


$

547,405



$

444,938



$

102,467



23.0

%


$

5,197



$

107,664



24.2

%


Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




Year Ended December 31,


Reported Change


 FX Impact


Constant Currency Change



2019


2018


$


%


$


$


%

Neuro


$

331,685



$

294,333



$

37,352



12.7

%


$

4,121



$

41,473



14.1

%

Vascular


215,720



150,605



65,115



43.2

%


1,076



66,191



44.0

%

     Total


$

547,405



$

444,938



$

102,467



23.0

%


$

5,197



$

107,664



24.2

%






1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for important information about our use of this non-GAAP measure and further information about our calculation of constant currency results.

 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Operating Income1

(unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2019


2018


2019


2018

GAAP total operating expenses


$

87,549



$

72,043



$

324,456



$

293,385


GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:









IPR&D charge in connection with an asset acquisition2








30,835


Non-GAAP operating expenses


$

87,549



$

72,043



$

324,456



$

262,550











GAAP income (loss) from operations


$

10,579



$

6,669



$

47,508



$

(852)


GAAP income (loss) from operations includes the effect of the following items:









IPR&D charge in connection with an asset acquisition2








30,835


Non-GAAP operating income


$

10,579



$

6,669



$

47,508



$

29,983


 

Penumbra, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2019


Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2018


Year Ended
 December 31, 2019


Year Ended
 December 31, 2018



Net income
(loss)


Diluted
EPS


Net income
(loss)


Diluted
EPS


Net income
(loss)


Diluted
EPS


Net income
(loss)


Diluted
EPS

GAAP measures


$

9,689



$

0.27



$

6,659



$

0.18



$

48,458



$

1.34



$

6,601



$

0.18


Items reconciling GAAP net income and EPS to non-GAAP net income and EPS:

















Acquired IPR&D in connection with an asset acquisition2














27,393



0.76


Effects of the transition tax and the rate change on the net deferred tax assets resulting from the Tax Reform Act3






(13)









75




Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards4


(1,596)



(0.05)



(1,965)



(0.05)



(12,870)



(0.36)



(15,575)



(0.43)


Effect of dilutive shares on EPS

















Non-GAAP measures


$

8,093



$

0.22



$

4,681



$

0.13



$

35,588



$

0.98



$

18,494



$

0.51







1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures and further information about our non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted EPS measures.


2 On August 31, 2018, the Company acquired a controlling interest in MVI Health Inc. which was accounted for as an asset acquisition. In connection with the transaction, the Company recorded a $30.8 million IPR&D charge during year ended December 31, 2018, in the consolidated statements of operations related to the acquired technology under development from MVI Health Inc. Of the total IPR&D charge, $27.4 million was attributable to the net loss of Penumbra, Inc in the third quarter of 2018. There was no effect on the benefit from income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2018 related to the IPR&D charge.


3 On December 22, 2017, the Tax Reform Act was enacted into law. This new tax law, among other changes, reduces the Company's U.S. federal statutory corporate income tax rate from 34% to 21% effective January 1, 2018. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a provisional tax charge for the one-time transition tax on the undistributed earnings of its foreign subsidiaries. During the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, the Company completed its accounting for the tax effect of the transition tax under ASC 740 and adjusted the previously recorded provisional tax charge. The adjustment was deemed immaterial to the consolidated financial statements


4 In accordance with Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09, Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, all excess tax benefits related to share-based compensation is recognized as an income tax benefit, instead of in stockholders' equity.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

 

