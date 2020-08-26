penumbra_logo.jpg

Penumbra, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Penumbra, Inc.)

 By Penumbra, Inc.;Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference;

ALAMEDA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Event: Wells Fargo 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Time: 3:20pm EDT / 12:20pm PDT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors' section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
 Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.