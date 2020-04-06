ALAMEDA, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today provided an update on the actions it is taking to focus its business operations to support employees, physicians, and patients in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Penumbra is also providing a preliminary range for its first quarter 2020 revenue and withdrawing its annual revenue guidance for 2020 due to the potential impact of COVID-19.
COVID-19 Response
During this pandemic, Penumbra remains committed to our employees and their families, our customers, our suppliers, and our business partners. The following areas outline the specific actions that Penumbra has taken in order to continue serving patients and to reduce the spread of the virus.
Under recent California state and local "shelter-in-home" orders, as a device manufacturer, Penumbra falls within the category of healthcare operations, which are essential businesses that need to continue during the COVID-19 outbreak. Some of Penumbra's medical devices are used in certain procedures that the United States Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has indicated are "high-acuity" procedures that should not be postponed during the outbreak in its March 18, 2020 recommendations, while other Penumbra devices are used in elective procedures that physicians may consider postponing. While we are committed to continue providing essential devices to physicians and hospitals, we are also taking all possible measures to protect the health and safety of our employees. In order to do so, we have assembled an internal COVID-19 executive task force to address the continually updated guidance from local, national and international sources to ensure our operations are responding appropriately to the crisis.
"I want to assure our stakeholders that the entire Penumbra team has risen to the challenge of navigating Penumbra through this difficult time, in order to continue providing the critical products necessary for patients and our customers," said Adam Elsesser, Chairman and CEO. "Most importantly, everyone at Penumbra offers our immense gratitude to all the healthcare personnel, first responders and others working on the front lines during this pandemic."
Our Employees
Penumbra promptly instituted protocols to have all possible personnel work remotely. For those employees continuing to support essential operations at our work locations, we have implemented strict social distancing and other protective measures in order to ensure the health of our employees while continuing to provide critical products. As a result, we have reduced our essential workforce at our facilities. We have also restricted business travel and have closed our campus and other facilities to outside visitors. We are providing additional information and resources directly to our employees to support them during this time.
Product Supply and Customer Support
Our production, shipping and customer service functions remain operational to ensure we maintain a continuous supply of products to our customers. We are communicating regularly with our suppliers so that our supply chain remains intact.
Our customer service teams around the world are operating remotely and remain available to assist our customers and distribution partners as needed.
Many hospitals have implemented access restrictions so that they can focus resources on the outbreak and limit infections. Our team is respecting all limitations and/or restrictions placed on vendor visits. Penumbra has instructed our local representatives to be available to support our hospital customers only in response to requests for assistance from these customers. All Penumbra representatives are equipped to provide support via phone, text, and video as needed so that we can assist with case support and training. Our team is also available to provide web-based in-services and training videos to ensure appropriate training and support.
Update on First Quarter and Full Year 2020 Outlook
Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is expected to be in the range of $137.0 to $137.3 million.
In the quarter, the Company began to observe more notable negative impact on business trends in March due to COVID-19. Due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from COVID-19, the Company is withdrawing its previously announced annual revenue guidance for 2020. Although the Company cannot currently predict the specific extent or duration of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on its financial and operating results, the Company does expect the impact of COVID-19 could be more significant in the short term.
Penumbra continues to have a strong cash position and no debt. In light of the current situation, the Company is actively reviewing and implementing cost saving measures. In addition, more than twenty senior executives have voluntarily taken substantial temporary salary reductions. These measures are being undertaken to navigate the current environment, and to allow the Company to be in a strong financial and operating position after the outbreak.
The Company plans to provide final results, commentary and additional information related to the impact of COVID-19 on its upcoming Q1 2020 earnings call, which is expected to be in early May.
