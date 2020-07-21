MARIETTA, Ohio, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per common share on July 20, 2020, payable on August 17, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020.

This dividend represents a payout of approximately $6.8 million.  Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $20.12 on July 17, 2020, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 6.76%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples", Nasdaq: PEBO) is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902, Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples has $5.0 billion in total assets and 89 locations, including 77 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.  Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.