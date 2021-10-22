Peoples Financial Services Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Peoples Financial Services Corp.) (PRNewsFoto/PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP_)

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021.  Peoples reported net income of $9.1 million, or $1.26 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 10.5% when compared to $8.3 million, or $1.14 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2020.  The increase in earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 is primarily the result of a $2.1 million increase to pre-provision net interest income and a $0.6 million decrease to the provision for loan losses, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease to noninterest income, primarily from lower interest rate swap revenue, and an increase to noninterest expense of $0.3 million.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share, a 30.3% increase when compared to $21.2 million or $2.87 per diluted share for the comparable period of 2020.  The increase in earnings in the 2021 nine month period is the product of a decrease to our provision for loan losses of $6.3 million, primarily due to an adjustment in the year ago period to the economic qualitative factors included in our allowance for loan losses methodology relating to the impact of COVID-19, an increase to pre-provision net interest income of $3.1 million and a decrease to noninterest expense of $0.4 million.  Partially offsetting the increase were a higher income tax provision of $2.3 million and a decrease in noninterest income of $1.6 million.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios.  The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely gains and losses incurred within the investment securities portfolio.  Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends.  Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables.  The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude gains or losses from our investment securities portfolio, for the three months ended September 30, totaled $9.1 million and $7.9 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively.  Core net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $1.26, a 15.6% increase from $1.09 reported for the same period in 2020.  Core net income in the 2021 third quarter excludes a pre-tax $5 thousand unrealized gain on our equity investment portfolio.  Core net income for 2020 excludes a $2 thousand unrealized gain on our equity investment portfolio and a $457 thousand gain on the sale of investment securities.

Core net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share, a 33.1% increase when compared to $20.7 million or $2.81 per diluted share for the same period of 2020.  Core net income for the current period excludes a pre-tax unrealized gain of $9 thousand on our equity investment portfolio.  Core net income for 2020 was impacted by a pre-tax gain of $724 thousand on the sale of debt securities and a $82 thousand unrealized loss on our equity investment securities portfolio

NOTABLES

  • Record first nine month earnings of $27.1 million or $3.74 per diluted share.
  • Dividends declared for nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $1.12 per share represents a 3.7% increase from the same period in 2020.
  • Core return on average assets was 1.17% and 1.21% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.16% and 1.05% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Core return on average equity was 11.01% and 11.23% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 10.12% and 8.98% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Loan growth during 2021, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, totaled $133.9 million, or 6.7%. PPP loan balances at September 30, 2021 total $83.5 million.
  • Assisted our small business customers secure $227.8 million of PPP loan forgiveness during the first nine months of 2021.
  • Deposits grew $403.8 million or 16.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and grew $229.2 million or 8.8% during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Book value per share improved to $45.66 at September 30, 2021 from $43.30 at September 30, 2020, a 5.5% increase.
  • Tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased 6.8% to $36.75 at September 30, 2021 from $34.40 at September 30, 2020.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest income increased $3.1 million or 5.2% to $64.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $61.0 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased $6.3 million from the comparable nine month period in 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2021 improved to 0.28% from 0.52% at September 30, 2020, and from 0.33% at June 30, 2021.
  • Received regulatory approvals to establish de novo branches in Warrendale, Allegheny County, PA to serve the Greater Pittsburgh market and in Piscataway, Middlesex County, NJ to serve the central New Jersey market.
  • Relocated our Binghamton, New York West Side Office due to its growth to a new branch office at 24 Mary Street, Binghamton to better serve our customers and provide an aesthetic addition to the local community.

Visa Class B Common Stock Sale

On October 8, 2021, Peoples' banking subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (the "Bank"), agreed to sell 44,982 shares of the Class B common stock of Visa Inc. for a purchase price of $12.2 million. The shares had no carrying value on the Bank's balance sheet and, as the Bank had no historical cost basis in the shares, the entire purchase price will be realized as a pretax gain. The transaction will have a positive impact on the Bank's regulatory capital, which will be used for capital management and to support the Company's organic growth.

The Bank received 73,333 Class B shares of Visa Inc. as part of its membership interest in March 2008, and 28,351 shares were redeemed in connection with Visa's initial public offering in 2008. The sale of the remaining 44,982 Class B shares is expected to settle in October, 2021 and be included in our 2021 fourth-quarter and year-end results as an after-tax gain of $9.6 million. The gain on the sale of the Class B shares is not indicative of the expected results of consolidated operations for those periods.

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), our tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.07%, a decrease of 12 basis points when compared to 3.19% for the same period in 2020.  Our tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.06%, a decrease of 29 basis points when compared to 3.35% for the nine month period in 2020.  The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased 36 basis points to 3.37% during the three months ended September 30, 2021 from 3.73% during the year ago period.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets decreased 55 basis points to 3.41% from 3.96% during the corresponding period of 2020.  The decrease in yield is due to lower market rates, a result of the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") cutting the federal funds rate by 150 basis points in the first three months of 2020.  The decrease in market rates resulted in lower rates on our existing adjustable rate loans and affected rates on new originations.  Additionally, higher levels of federal funds sold at historically low rates contributed to the decrease in net interest margin.  At the same time, we experienced lower interest-bearing liability costs due to lower market rates and our actions to reduce deposit rates. This was partially offset however by the additional interest expense on subordinated debt we issued during the second quarter of 2020.  Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 34 basis points to 0.42% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 when compared to 0.76% during the year ago period.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities was 0.50% a decrease of 34 basis points when compared to 0.84% for the same period in 2020.

Third Quarter 2021 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended September 30, increased $2.1 million or 10.6% to $22.4 million in 2021 from $20.3 million in 2020.  The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was largely due to lower deposit costs of $1.1 million due to our focus to decrease deposit rates in the current low market rate environment.  Also contributing to the increase was higher loan income of $0.6 million from a higher rate variance due to Small Business Administration ("SBA") accelerated forgiveness of PPP loans in the current quarter which offset the lower rates on the non-PPP loan portfolio, and higher investment and federal funds sold income due to a higher volume variance.  Total average earning assets increased $365.8 million or 14.5% from the year ago period due primarily from an increase of $265.6 million in federal funds sold balances resulting from strong deposit growth. PPP loans averaged $122.3 million in the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 with interest and net fees totaling $2.5 million compared to average balances of $216.9 million and interest and fees totaling $1.2 million in the prior period.  The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased to 4.06% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 4.02% for the comparable period in 2020 due to $70.8 million of SBA PPP loan forgiveness and the resulting acceleration of the remaining unamortized net fees realized into income.  Excluding the PPP loans, the tax-equivalent yield of the loan portfolio was 3.83% and 4.21% at September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  Loans, net averaged $2.2 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.  For the three months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.02% in 2021 from 2.30% in 2020.  Average investments totaled $365.5 million in 2021 and $281.5 million in 2020.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $249.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year the result of higher non-maturity deposits due to strong organic deposit growth and growth of public fund deposits which resulted in lowering our short-term and long-term borrowings.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the provision for loan losses decreased $0.6 million to $0.4 million from $1.0 million in the year ago period which reflected an increase to the asset quality qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses methodology due to deferments requested on commercial loans and resulting risk rating migration.  The provision for loan losses in the three month period ended September 30, 2021 is the result of growth of non-PPP loans and improved asset quality.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to $3.4 million, a $1.5 million decrease from $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.  The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in revenue generated from our commercial loan interest rate swaps of $1.1 million due to lower transaction volume due to increased market rates.  During the year ago period gains of $0.5 million were recognized from the sale of investment securities with no comparable gains recorded in the current period.  Mortgage banking revenue decreased $0.2 million in the three month period ended September 30, 2021 from lower volumes of mortgages sold into the secondary market.  Services charges, fees, commissions and other were higher in the current period by $0.1 million due to increased debit card interchange revenue and slightly higher service charges on consumer and commercial deposit accounts.  Wealth management revenue increased $0.1 million in the three month period ended September 30, 2021 due to an increase to the number of transactions. 

Noninterest expense increased $0.3 million or 2.3% to $14.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, from $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.  Other expenses increased $0.3 million or 11.5% due primarily to higher Pennsylvania shares tax expense, an increase to our FDIC assessment and an increase to losses on bad checks.

Nine-Month Results – Comparison to Prior Year First Nine Months

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, increased $3.1 million or 5.2% to $64.1 million in 2021 from $61.0 million in 2020.  The increase in tax equivalent net interest income was largely due to lower interest bearing deposit costs of $3.4 million, as deposit rates were lowered in the historically low market rate environment.  Partially offsetting the lower interest-bearing liability costs was a decrease of $0.5 million to our tax equivalent interest income primarily from a $0.8 million decrease in loan interest, as loans continue to reprice lower during the current low market rate environment.  The increase to total average earning assets of $373.5 million partially offset the lower yields. PPP loans averaged $179.0 million in the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 with interest and fees totaling $6.3 million.  The tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio decreased to 4.00% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 4.25% for the comparable period in 2020 due to lower market rates. PPP loan balances yielded 4.69% in the current nine month period compared to 2.32% in the year ago period.  The higher yield is the result of SBA PPP loan forgiveness totaling $227.8 million in the current period.  The loan yield excluding PPP loans was 3.93% in the current period compared to 4.37% in the year ago period.  Loans, net averaged $2.2 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and $2.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, the tax-equivalent yield on total investments decreased to 2.09% in 2021 from 2.41% in 2020.  Average investments totaled $347.1 million in 2021 and $299.2 million in 2020.  Average interest-bearing deposits increased $320.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding period last year due to strong organic deposit growth of new customer relationships and increased public funds.  Total average non-interest bearing deposits increased $129.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to the comparable period last year which resulted in lowering our higher costing short-term and long-term borrowings.

There was no provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of $6.3 million from the $6.3 million provision for the comparable period of 2020.  The lower provision in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 is due to improved credit quality and the resulting reversal of the COVID-related asset quality qualitative factor adjustment made in the year ago period in our allowance for loan losses methodology.  The higher provision in the year ago period reflects changes made to the qualitative factors related to economic and credit quality declines resulting from the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and its uncertain economic impact.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $10.4 million compared with $11.9 million for the year ago period, a decrease of $1.5 million or 13.1%.  The year ago period included a net gain of $0.7 million from the sale of available-for-sale securities, offset by a $0.1 unrealized loss related to our equity security.  Service charges, fees, commissions and other are lower in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 by $0.1 million as an accrual adjustment to a bank owned life insurance benefit, a lower Federal Home Loan Bank dividend and a decrease to service charges on consumer and commercial deposit accounts were partially offset by an increase to our debit card interchange revenue.  Wealth management revenue increased $0.3 million in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 due to a higher number of transactions and commissions while fees on fiduciary activities increased $0.2 million due primarily to market appreciation. Revenue generated from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions decreased $1.2 million in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 due to a decrease in the number of transactions resulting from unfavorable market rates.

Noninterest expense decreased $0.4 million or 1.0% to $40.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, from $40.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.1 million or 4.8% due to higher deferred costs from an increase in total loan originations which are recorded as a contra-salary expense and lower health insurance costs.  Occupancy and equipment expenses were higher by $0.2 million due to information technology investments related to mobile/digital banking solutions in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021. Other expenses were higher by $0.5 million due primarily to higher Pennsylvania shares tax expense and an increase in FDIC insurance assessments in the nine month period ended September 30, 2021 attributed to the receipt of a credit in the year ago period related to the Deposit Insurance Fund's (DIF) minimum reserve ratio assessment.

The provision for income tax expense increased $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the year ago period due to higher levels of book taxable income and a $0.6 million deferred tax adjustment related to prior periods.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At September 30, 2021, total assets, loans and deposits were $3.2 billion, $2.2 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively. Loan balances increased from December 31, 2020 as loan demand, exclusive of PPP loans, improved as the economy recovers from COVID-19.  Loan growth during the first nine months was $133.9 million when excluding a net decrease of $106.2 million of Small Business Administration ("SBA") PPP loans.  Commercial real estate and tax-exempt loans made up the majority of growth.  During the first nine months of 2021, $227.8 million of PPP loans were forgiven by the SBA.  Total investments were $494.4 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of $191.1 million from $303.3 million at December 31, 2021.  The increase to the investment portfolio results from investing a portion of our low-yielding federal funds balance into higher-yielding earning assets.  Federal funds sold balance at September 30, 2021 was $319.5 million, an increase of $136.5 million during the first nine months of 2020 resulting from strong deposit growth. Total deposits increased $403.8 million or 16.6% from December 31, 2020 due to organic growth of customer relationships throughout all our markets, additional deposits by our commercial customers and seasonal inflows of municipal deposits.  Non-interest bearing deposits increased $90.1 million or 14.5% and interest-bearing deposits increased $313.7 million or 17.3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Stockholders' equity equaled $327.7 million or $45.66 per share at September 30, 2021, and $316.9 million or $43.92 per share at December 31, 2020.  The increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2020 is attributable to net income, partially offset by a decrease to accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") resulting from a decrease to the unrealized gain on investment securities and dividends paid to shareholders.  Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $36.75 per share at September 30, 2021, from $35.00 per share at December 31, 2020.  Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $1.12 per share, a 3.7% increase from the 2020 period, representing a dividend payout ratio of 29.9%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $6.1 million or 0.28% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.5 million or 0.48% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2020.  The decrease in non-performing assets from year end was due to improving credit trends, the payoff of two non-accrual commercial loans and charge-off of a small business line of credit.  The Company's allowance for loan losses decreased $0.7 million or 2.4% during the first nine months of 2021.  The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 continued to reflect the provisions added during 2020 from our adjustment of qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses methodology, due to economic decline and expectation of increased credit losses from COVID-19's adverse impact on economic and business operating conditions.  The allowance for loan losses equaled $26.7 million or 1.21% of loans, net at September 30, 2021 compared to $27.3 million or 1.26% of loans, net, at December 31, 2020.  Excluding PPP loans which do not carry an allowance for losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ratio equaled 1.26% at September 30, 2021.  Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, equaled $0.7 million or 0.04% of average loans, compared to $2.4 million or 0.16% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

About Peoples:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is the parent company of Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, a community bank serving Allegheny, Bucks, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties in Pennsylvania, Middlesex County in New Jersey and Broome County in New York through 28 offices. Each office, interdependent with the community, offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations and government entities. Peoples' business philosophy includes offering direct access to senior management and other officers and providing friendly, informed and courteous service, local and timely decision making, flexible and reasonable operating procedures and consistently applied credit policies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

We make statements in this press release, and we may from time to time make other statements regarding our outlook or expectations for future financial or operating results and/or other matters regarding or affecting Peoples Financial Services Corp. and Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company (collectively, "Peoples") that are considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "intend" and "potential." For these statements, Peoples claims the protection of the statutory safe harbors for forward-looking statements.

Peoples cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated in any forward-looking statement.  Such factors include, but are not limited to: prevailing economic and political conditions, particularly in our market area; the COVID-19 crisis and the governmental responses to the crisis; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines; changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation or practice with respect to tax or legal issues; our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting Peoples' operations, pricing, products and services and other factors that may be described in Peoples' Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

In addition to these risks, acquisitions and business combinations, present risks other than those presented by the nature of the business acquired. Acquisitions and business combinations may be substantially more expensive to complete than originally anticipated, and the anticipated benefits may be significantly harder-or take longer-to achieve than expected.  As regulated financial institutions, our pursuit of attractive acquisition and business combination opportunities could be negatively impacted by regulatory delays or other regulatory issues.  Regulatory and/or legal issues related to the pre-acquisition operations of an acquired or combined business may cause reputational harm to Peoples following the acquisition or combination, and integration of the acquired or combined business with ours may result in additional future costs arising as a result of those issues.

The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, Peoples assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

 [TABULAR MATERIAL FOLLOWS]

 

Summary Data

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

 Five Quarter Trend

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30







2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Key performance data:

































Share and per share amounts:

































Net income



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



$

1.13



$

1.14



Core net income (1)



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



$

1.10



$

1.09



Cash dividends declared



$

0.38



$

0.37



$

0.37



$

0.36



$

0.36



Book value



$

45.66



$

45.11



$

44.00



$

43.92



$

43.30



Tangible book value (1)



$

36.75



$

36.21



$

35.10



$

35.00



$

34.40



Market value:

































High



$

46.92



$

45.38



$

47.34



$

40.40



$

39.38



Low



$

41.91



$

41.10



$

36.02



$

34.47



$

32.51



Closing



$

45.57



$

42.60



$

42.24



$

36.76



$

34.76



Market capitalization



$

327,057



$

306,836



$

304,605



$

265,231



$

251,743



Common shares outstanding





7,177,028





7,202,728





7,211,293





7,215,202





7,242,326



Selected ratios:

































Return on average stockholders' equity





11.01

%



10.71

%



12.00

%



10.32

%



10.58

%

Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)





11.01

%



10.72

%



11.98

%



10.05

%



10.12

%

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity





13.69

%



13.39

%



15.02

%



12.96

%



13.34

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)





13.68

%



13.41

%



14.99

%



12.62

%



12.76

%

Return on average assets





1.17

%



1.14

%



1.32

%



1.13

%



1.21

%

Core return on average assets (1)





1.17

%



1.14

%



1.32

%



1.10

%



1.16

%

Stockholders' equity to total assets





10.14

%



10.84

%



10.59

%



10.99

%



11.18

%

Efficiency ratio (2)





54.87

%



55.71

%



50.83

%



56.35

%



55.94

%

Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets





0.28

%



0.33

%



0.38

%



0.48

%



0.52

%

Net charge-offs to average loans, net





0.08

%



0.03

%



0.01

%



0.05

%



0.26

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans, net





1.21

%



1.20

%



1.23

%



1.26

%



1.21

%

Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)





3.37

%



3.32

%



3.55

%



3.49

%



3.73

%

Cost of funds





0.42

%



0.50

%



0.57

%



0.67

%



0.76

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (3)





2.95

%



2.81

%



2.99

%



2.81

%



2.97

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (3)





3.07

%



2.96

%



3.15

%



3.00

%



3.19

%





(1)

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2)

Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale.

(3)

Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

 (In thousands, except per share data)





































Sept 30



Sept 30



Nine Months Ended



2021



2020



Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans:















Taxable



$

62,205



$

62,978



Tax-exempt





2,859





2,848



Interest and dividends on investment securities:















Taxable





3,804





4,223



Tax-exempt





1,233





874



Dividends





72





71



Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks





6





27



Interest on federal funds sold





228





19



Total interest income





70,407





71,040



Interest expense:















Interest on deposits





5,731





9,125



Interest on short-term borrowings





78





757



Interest on long-term debt





225





575



Interest on subordinated debt





1,330





591



Total interest expense





7,364





11,048



Net interest income





63,043





59,992



Provision for loan losses











6,350



Net interest income after provision for loan losses





63,043





53,642



Noninterest income:















Service charges, fees, commissions and other





4,476





4,622



Merchant services income





759





723



Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities





1,725





1,574



Wealth management income





1,207





890



Mortgage banking income





764





937



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance





669





572



Interest rate swap revenue





744





1,947



Net gain (loss) on investment securities





9





(82)



Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale











724



Total noninterest income





10,353





11,907



Noninterest expense:















Salaries and employee benefits expense





21,649





22,735



Net occupancy and equipment expense





9,464





9,252



Amortization of intangible assets





375





462



Other expenses





8,960





8,418



Total noninterest expense





40,448





40,867



Income before income taxes





32,948





24,682



Provision for income tax expense





5,843





3,513



Net income



$

27,105



$

21,169



Other comprehensive income:















Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale



$

(8,409)



$

9,084



Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income











(724)



Change in derivative fair value





(22)





356



Income tax related to other comprehensive income





(1,771)





1,830



Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes





(6,660)





6,886



Comprehensive income



$

20,445



$

28,055



Share and per share amounts:















Net income - basic



$

3.76



$

2.89



Net income - diluted





3.74





2.87



Cash dividends declared



$

1.12



$

1.08



Average common shares outstanding - basic





7,204,399





7,332,539



Average common shares outstanding - diluted





7,239,463





7,364,693



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income

 (In thousands, except per share data)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



Three months ended



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Interest income:

































Interest and fees on loans:

































Taxable



$

21,276



$

20,029



$

20,900



$

20,705



$

20,901



Tax-exempt





1,024





965





870





888





876



Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:

































Taxable





1,285





1,276





1,243





1,111





1,250



Tax-exempt





432





411





390





304





280



Dividends





24





25





23





26





23



Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks





2





2





2





4





4



Interest on federal funds sold





124





55





49





47





12



Total interest income





24,167





22,763





23,477





23,085





23,346



Interest expense:

































Interest on deposits





1,698





1,941





2,092





2,614





2,758



Interest on short-term borrowings











6





71





91





82



Interest on long-term debt





41





82





103





127





139



Interest on subordinated debt





443





444





443





444





443



Total interest expense





2,182





2,473





2,709





3,276





3,422



Net interest income





21,985





20,290





20,768





19,809





19,924



Provision (credit) for loan losses





400





100





(500)





1,050





1,050



Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses





21,585





20,190





21,268





18,759





18,874



Noninterest income:

































Service charges, fees, commissions and other





1,667





1,625





1,184





2,187





1,584



Merchant services income





158





508





93





101





137



Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities





639





553





533





551





575



Wealth management income





432





417





358





392





272



Mortgage banking income





244





208





312





658





488



Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance





225





225





219





202





192



Interest rate swap revenue (expense)





79





(132)





797





374





1,228



Net gain (loss) on investment securities





5





(17)





21





76





2



Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale























194





457



Total noninterest income





3,449





3,387





3,517





4,735





4,935



Noninterest expense:

































Salaries and employee benefits expense





7,829





7,250





6,570





7,400





7,831



Net occupancy and equipment expense





3,150





3,047





3,267





3,588





3,131



Amortization of intangible assets





125





125





125





144





154



Other expenses





3,187





3,106





2,667





2,869





2,858



Total noninterest expense





14,291





13,528





12,629





14,001





13,974



Income before income taxes





10,743





10,049





12,156





9,493





9,835



Income tax expense





1,647





1,518





2,678





1,308





1,523



Net income



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



$

8,185



$

8,312



Other comprehensive income:

































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale



$

(3,130)



$

2,470



$

(7,749)



$

(305)



$

(639)



Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income























(194)





(457)



Change in benefit plan liabilities























(1,398)









Change in derivative fair value





(128)





(135)





242





(41)





(137)



Income tax related to other comprehensive income 





(684)





490





(1,576)





(407)





(260)



Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes





(2,574)





1,845





(5,931)





(1,531)





(973)



Comprehensive income



$

6,522



$

10,376



$

3,547



$

6,654



$

7,339



Share and per share amounts:

































Net income - basic



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



$

1.13



$

1.14



Net income - diluted





1.26





1.18





1.31





1.13





1.14



Cash dividends declared



$

0.38



$

0.37



$

0.37



$

0.36



$

0.36



Average common shares outstanding - basic





7,198,125





7,204,261





7,210,952





7,222,810





7,277,189



Average common shares outstanding - diluted





7,233,189





7,239,325





7,246,016





7,257,874





7,312,253



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin

 (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



Three months ended



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Net interest income:

































Interest income

































Loans, net:

































Taxable



$

21,276



$

20,029



$

20,900



$

20,705



$

20,901



Tax-exempt





1,296





1,222





1,101





1,124





1,109



Total loans, net





22,572





21,251





22,001





21,829





22,010



Investments:

































Taxable





1,310





1,301





1,266





1,137





1,273



Tax-exempt





547





520





494





385





354



Total investments





1,857





1,821





1,760





1,522





1,627



Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks





2





2





2





4





4



Federal funds sold





124





55





49





47





12



Total interest income





24,555





23,129





23,812





23,402





23,653



Interest expense:

































Deposits





1,698





1,941





2,092





2,614





2,758



Short-term borrowings











6





71





91





82



Long-term debt





41





82





103





127





139



Subordinated debt





443





444





443





444





443



Total interest expense





2,182





2,473





2,709





3,276





3,422



Net interest income



$

22,373



$

20,656



$

21,103



$

20,126



$

20,231



Loans, net:

































Taxable





4.15

%



3.87

%



4.13

%



3.98

%



4.04

%

Tax-exempt





3.04

%



3.30

%



3.56

%



3.80

%



3.70

%

Total loans, net





4.06

%



3.83

%



4.09

%



3.97

%



4.02

%

Investments:

































Taxable





1.85

%



1.97

%



1.97

%



2.03

%



2.09

%

Tax-exempt





2.56

%



2.66

%



2.78

%



3.30

%



3.56

%

Total investments





2.02

%



2.13

%



2.15

%



2.25

%



2.30

%

Interest-bearing balances with banks





0.07

%



0.08

%



0.06

%



0.06

%



0.08

%

Federal funds sold





0.16

%



0.10

%



0.10

%



0.10

%



0.11

%

Total interest-bearing assets





3.37

%



3.32

%



3.55

%



3.49

%



3.73

%

Interest expense:

































Deposits





0.34

%



0.41

%



0.46

%



0.57

%



0.65

%

Short-term borrowings











0.33

%



0.57

%



0.72

%



0.65

%

Long-term debt





4.68

%



2.98

%



2.88

%



2.70

%



2.59

%

Subordinated debt





5.37

%



5.38

%



5.38

%



5.38

%



5.37

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities





0.42

%



0.50

%



0.57

%



0.67

%



0.76

%

Net interest spread





2.95

%



2.81

%



2.98

%



2.81

%



2.97

%

Net interest margin





3.07

%



2.96

%



3.15

%



3.00

%



3.19

%

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



At period end



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Assets:

































Cash and due from banks



$

33,662



$

41,789



$

30,786



$

29,287



$

42,940



Interest-bearing balances in other banks





7,425





10,262





8,432





15,905





20,972



Federal funds sold





319,500





196,000





264,100





183,000





102,300



Investment securities:

































Available-for-sale





461,372





336,449





333,753





295,911





247,404



Equity investments carried at fair value





147





142





159





138





341



Held-to-maturity





32,848





7,104





7,166





7,225





7,297



Loans held for sale





997





1,545





458





837





2,161



Loans, net





2,205,661





2,236,826





2,179,534





2,177,982





2,188,463



Less: allowance for loan losses





26,693





26,739





26,783





27,344





26,584



Net loans





2,178,968





2,210,087





2,152,751





2,150,638





2,161,879



Premises and equipment, net





50,682





46,305





46,777





47,045





47,926



Accrued interest receivable





8,280





7,844





8,206





8,255





8,595



Goodwill





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370



Other intangible assets, net





584





710





835





960





1,104



Bank owned life insurance





42,734





42,750





42,530





42,316





37,099



Other assets





32,956





33,379





36,146





38,915





62,274



Total assets



$

3,233,525



$

2,997,736



$

2,995,469



$

2,883,802



$

2,805,662



Liabilities:

































Deposits:

































Noninterest-bearing



$

712,601



$

672,274



$

661,262



$

622,475



$

579,196



Interest-bearing





2,128,318





1,939,492





1,889,154





1,814,638





1,777,688



Total deposits





2,840,919





2,611,766





2,550,416





2,437,113





2,356,884



Short-term borrowings

















51,980





50,000





50,000



Long-term debt





3,235





3,752





14,264





14,769





20,269



Subordinated debt





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000



Accrued interest payable





872





469





1,120





736





1,289



Other liabilities





27,767





23,858





27,358





31,307





30,597



Total liabilities





2,905,793





2,672,845





2,678,138





2,566,925





2,492,039



Stockholders' equity:

































Common stock





14,356





14,407





14,423





14,414





14,468



Capital surplus





127,826





128,719





128,854





129,291





130,038



Retained earnings





190,061





183,702





177,836





171,023





165,437



Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)





(4,511)





(1,937)





(3,782)





2,149





3,680



Total stockholders' equity





327,732





324,891





317,331





316,877





313,623



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

3,233,525



$

2,997,736



$

2,995,469



$

2,883,802



$

2,805,662



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 (In thousands)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



Average quarterly balances



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Assets:

































Loans, net:

































Taxable



$

2,033,752



$

2,075,808



$

2,054,120



$

2,068,600



$

2,059,357



Tax-exempt





169,273





148,747





125,352





117,650





119,202



Total loans, net





2,203,025





2,224,555





2,179,472





2,186,250





2,178,559



Investments:

































Taxable





280,767





264,490





260,238





223,333





241,904



Tax-exempt





84,701





78,521





72,177





46,361





39,591



Total investments





365,468





343,011





332,415





269,694





281,495



Interest-bearing balances with banks





12,004





9,653





13,260





26,232





20,250



Federal funds sold





311,015





220,247





191,720





185,874





45,439



Total interest-bearing assets





2,891,512





2,797,466





2,716,867





2,668,050





2,525,743



Other assets





202,456





199,082





197,178





204,348





199,433



Total assets



$

3,093,968



$

2,996,548



$

2,914,045



$

2,872,398



$

2,725,176



Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

































Deposits:

































Interest-bearing



$

2,007,868



$

1,921,754



$

1,833,661



$

1,829,248



$

1,690,440



Noninterest-bearing





696,331





680,431





634,806





596,880





587,448



Total deposits





2,704,199





2,602,185





2,468,467





2,426,128





2,277,888



Short-term borrowings











7,300





50,470





50,000





50,038



Long-term debt





3,475





11,025





14,509





18,699





21,354



Subordinated debt





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000





33,000



Other liabilities





25,635





23,420





27,371





28,946





30,454



Total liabilities





2,766,309





2,676,930





2,593,817





2,556,773





2,412,734



Stockholders' equity





327,659





319,618





320,228





315,625





312,442



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

3,093,968



$

2,996,548



$

2,914,045



$

2,872,398



$

2,725,176



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Asset Quality Data

 (In thousands)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30







2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



At quarter end

































Nonperforming assets:

































Nonaccrual/restructured loans



$

5,559



$

7,216



$

8,073



$

9,799



$

10,692



Accruing loans past due 90 days or more





78





49





172





71





52



Foreclosed assets





487





29





131





632





649



Total nonperforming assets



$

6,124



$

7,294



$

8,376



$

10,502



$

11,393





































Three months ended

































Allowance for loan losses:

































Beginning balance



$

26,739



$

26,783



$

27,344



$

26,584



$

26,957



Charge-offs





466





190





195





522





1,542



Recoveries





20





46





134





232





119



Provision for loan losses





400





100





(500)





1,050





1,050



Ending balance



$

26,693



$

26,739



$

26,783



$

27,344



$

26,584



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)









































































Sept 30



June 30



Mar 31



Dec 31



Sept 30



Three months ended



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020



Core net income per share:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



$

8,185



$

8,312



Adjustments:

































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities





(5)





17





(21)





(270)





(459)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment





1





(4)





4





57





96



Net income Core



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



$

7,972



$

7,949



Average common shares outstanding - diluted





7,233,189





7,239,325





7,246,016





7,257,874





7,312,253



Core net income per share



$

1.26



$

1.18



$

1.31



$

1.10



$

1.09



Tangible book value:

































Total stockholders' equity



$

327,732



$

324,891



$

317,331



$

316,877



$

313,623



Less: Goodwill





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370





63,370



Less: Other intangible assets, net





584





710





835





960





1,104



Total tangible stockholders' equity



$

263,778



$

260,811



$

253,126



$

252,547



$

249,149



Common shares outstanding





7,177,028





7,202,728





7,211,293





7,215,202





7,242,326



Tangible book value per share



$

36.75



$

36.21



$

35.10



$

35.00



$

34.40



Core return on average stockholders' equity:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



$

8,185



$

8,312



Adjustments:

































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities





(5)





17





(21)





(270)





(459)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment





1





(4)





4





57





96



Net income Core



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



$

7,972



$

7,949



Average stockholders' equity



$

327,659



$

319,618



$

320,228



$

315,625



$

312,442



Core return on average stockholders' equity





11.01

%



10.72

%



11.98

%



10.05

%



10.12

%

Return on average tangible equity:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



$

8,185



$

8,312



Average stockholders' equity



$

327,659



$

319,618



$

320,228



$

315,625



$

312,442



Less: average intangibles





64,017





64,143





64,268





64,402





64,551



Average tangible stockholders' equity



$

263,642



$

255,475



$

255,960



$

251,223



$

247,891



Return on average tangible stockholders' equity





13.69

%



13.39

%



15.02

%



12.96

%



13.34

%

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



$

8,185



$

8,312



Adjustments:

































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities





(5)





17





(21)





(270)





(459)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment





1





(4)





4





57





96



Net income Core



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



$

7,972



$

7,949



Average stockholders' equity



$

327,659



$

319,618



$

320,228



$

315,625



$

312,442



Less: average intangibles





64,017





64,143





64,268





64,402





64,551



Average tangible stockholders' equity



$

263,642



$

225,475



$

255,960



$

251,223



$

247,891



Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity





13.68

%



13.41

%



14.99

%



12.62

%



12.76

%

Core return on average assets:

































Net income GAAP



$

9,096



$

8,531



$

9,478



$

8,185



$

8,312



Adjustments:

































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities





(5)





17





(21)





(270)





(459)



Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment





1





(4)





4





57





96



Net income Core



$

9,092



$

8,544



$

9,461



$

7,972



$

7,949



Average assets



$

3,093,968



$

2,996,548



$

2,914,045



$

2,872,398



$

2,725,176



Core return on average assets





1.17

%



1.14

%



1.32

%



1.10

%



1.16

%

 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Sept 30



Sept 30



Nine Months Ended



2021



2020



Core net income per share:















Net income (GAAP)



$

27,105



$

21,169



Adjustments:















Less: Gain on investment securities











724



Less: Gain (loss) on equity securities





9





(82)



Add: Gain on investment securities tax adjustment











152



Add: Gain (loss) on equity securites line tax adjustment





2





(17)



Net income Core



$

27,098



$

20,662



Average basic common shares outstanding





7,204,399





7,332,539



Average diluted common shares outstanding





7,239,463





7,364,693



Core net income per share - basic



$

3.76



$

2.82



Core net income per share - diluted



$

3.74



$

2.81



 

Peoples Financial Services Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 (In thousands, except share and per share data)



The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of FTE net interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:



















Three months ended September 30



2021



2020



Interest income (GAAP)



$

24,167



$

23,346



Adjustment to FTE





388





307



Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)





24,555





23,653



Interest expense





2,182





3,422



Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



$

22,373



$

20,231



















Nine months ended September 30



2021



2020



Interest income (GAAP)



$

70,407



$

71,040



Adjustment to FTE





1,089





989



Interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)





71,496





72,029



Interest expense





7,364





11,048



Net interest income adjusted to FTE (non-GAAP)



$

64,132



$

60,981







The efficiency ratio is noninterest expenses, less amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of FTE net interest income plus noninterest income less gains on equity securities and gains on sale of assets. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of the efficiency ratio to GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

































Three months ended September 30



2021



2020



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):















Noninterest expense (GAAP)



$

14,291



$

13,974



Less: amortization of intangible assets expense





125





154



Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)





14,166





13,820



















Net interest income (GAAP)





21,985





19,924



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





388





307



Noninterest income (GAAP)





3,449





4,935



Less: net gains on equity securities





5





2



Less: net gains on sale of securities











457



Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)



$

25,817



$

24,707



















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





54.87

%



55.94

%

















Nine months ended September 30



2021



2020



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):















Noninterest expense (GAAP)



$

40,448



$

40,867



Less: amortization of intangible assets expense





375





462



Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of assets expense (non-GAAP)





40,073





40,405



















Net interest income (GAAP)





63,043





59,992



Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment





1,089





989



Noninterest income (GAAP)





10,353





11,907



Less: net gains (losses) on equity securities





9





(82)



Less: net gains on sale of investment securities











724



Net interest income (FTE) plus noninterest income (non-GAAP)



$

74,476



$

72,246



















Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)





53.81

%



55.93

%

 

 

