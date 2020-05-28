NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urbint, the market leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for utility safety and risk reduction, and Peoples Gas, the natural gas utility serving the City of Chicago, announced a collaboration to leverage predictive AI to forecast gas odor calls across the Chicago area. The technology, called Urbint Lens for Emergency Response, will provide Peoples Gas a tool in effectively responding to natural gas emergencies.
"Peoples Gas' early adoption of AI-powered emergency response technology exemplifies their leadership in keeping Chicagoans safe," said Corey Capasso, Founder and CEO of Urbint. "Using AI, Peoples Gas will be able to make critical staffing decisions to respond to incidents faster."
Around the country, when a person smells gas in his or her home and calls their utility company, the utility sends an emergency response team to the location to check for a gas leak. If one exists, the team evacuates the area and shuts off the gas to repair the pipes and keep the community safe.
The problem is that for a utility serving nearly one million people across Chicago, the volume of calls can be extremely high and the locations of the calls are usually unpredictable. Urbint's technology uses a wide range of utility and external data to provide predictive intelligence, allowing Peoples Gas to make informed decisions, cut response times, and stay one step ahead.
About Urbint
Urbint uses artificial intelligence to empower utilities and infrastructure operators to predict and prevent threats, making communities safer and more resilient. Urbint's technology leverages proprietary Models of the World and machine learning to enable risk-driven decision making, enhancing safety, reliability, and affordability — all while reducing emissions.
Urbint partners with over 40 utilities, including 9 of the top 10 largest gas utilities in North America. Urbint's customers include National Grid, Southern Company, Con Edison, Exelon, Dominion, NiSource, and Xcel Energy among others.
To learn more, visit urbint.com. Follow us on Twitter @urbint.