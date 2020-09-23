PUFI_Logo.jpg
By People's United Financial, Inc.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 5 p.m. EDT, following the release of results at approximately 4 p.m.

This call will be broadcast live through the company's investor relations website peoples.com/investors. It is accessible by selecting "Click here for Webcast" in the "Earnings" section.

The call will be archived on the site and available for retrieval for approximately 90 days.

About People's United Bank, N.A.
People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $61 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.