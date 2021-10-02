IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, the leading buy-sell advisor to automotive and commercial truck dealerships, is pleased to announce the sale of Westfall-O'Dell to Nextran Truck Centers. The acquisition is one of the largest Volvo Trucks or Mack Trucks dealership acquisitions in the last five years. The purchase included 6 new vehicle dealerships and one parts distribution center located in Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, and Wyoming. It will expand Nextran's footprint from 18 locations across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama to 25 locations. The addition of Westfall-O'Dell will also add GMC Trucks and Kalmar Ottawa to Nextran's lineup of franchises. The transaction was exclusively facilitated by Dan Argiro, Commercial Truck Partner for Performance Brokerage Services.
Kansas City-based Westfall-O'Dell Dealer Group has been family owned and operated since 1951. Representing Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, GMC Trucks, Isuzu Trucks and Kalmar Ottawa, it has grown to become one of the most respected dealer groups in the Midwest. Mark O'Dell, President of the Westfall-O'Dell Dealer Group, commented, "This is the second transaction that we completed with Dan Argiro and the Performance Brokerage Team. Dan has been excellent to work with as a trusted advisor, and the team at Performance Brokerage Services is first class. Dan was instrumental in finding the right buyer for our dealerships, and he was always available when we needed him. He has sold our entire portfolio of dealerships, but if I had one more to sell, I would call Dan without thinking twice about it. I am now looking forward to enjoying retirement and spending time with my family in the years ahead."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 250 automotive dealerships making it the highest volume automotive dealership brokerage firm in North America. Dan Argiro commented, "It was a pleasure to represent Mark O'Dell and his partners in the sale of their dealerships to Jon Pritchett and Nextran. It is exciting to be an integral part of life-changing transactions for both parties. This strategic acquisition by Nextran marked a perfect fit to expand their network of dealerships into the Midwest. As an expert in the industry, I see the OEM's working to consolidate their dealer networks to fewer dealer principals with larger footprints. This strategy plays well into groups looking to expand, and also for dealer principals and their families who want to retire or move on to the next chapter in their lives."
Nextran Truck Centers is a full-service commercial truck dealership network that was established in 1993. According to their website, Nextran is the top-selling Mack Trucks dealer network in North America, with 18 locations strategically positioned along key points of major transportation routes throughout the United States. Nextran sells and services medium and heavy-duty trucks from top manufacturers such as Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Isuzu, HINO and Ford. Nextran also operates a fleet of over 800 units through its Nextran Truck Centers Rental & Leasing division. The acquisition will bring Nextran's operation to over 1,200 team members, 440 service bays, and anticipated annual sales of over 4,500 new and used commercial trucks across their 25 locations in 7 states.
Following the transaction, President and CEO of Nextran, Jon W. Pritchett, commented, "Dan Argiro and Performance Brokerage Services did an outstanding job with helping us facilitate this transaction. As we continue our expansion, I appreciate Dan bringing this opportunity to us. It ended up being a perfect fit for our growth and acquisition strategy. The communication was excellent throughout the process. Dan is hard-working, honest, and ethical. I would recommend him and Performance Brokerage Services to buy or sell a dealership."
