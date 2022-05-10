Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Nevada Auto Mall in Nevada, Missouri from Dan Hope to Bob Jacaway and Mark Muller of Max Motors.
IRVINE, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Nevada Auto Mall in Nevada, Missouri from Dan Hope to Bob Jacaway and Mark Muller of Max Motors.
Nevada Auto Mall was established by Dan Hope in 1994 and remained family-owned and operated since opening its doors. Hope began his career in 1969 selling cars, and then acquired his first dealership in 1975. After more than 50 years in the business, Hope is looking forward to retirement.
As part of the acquisition, the dealership will retain its employees, including Hope's son and grandson.
Following the sale, Hope commented, "The first thing that comes to mind when working with Paul Kechnie from Performance Brokerage Services was the personal attention he provided. He came to visit my dealership before we had a contract, and then remained hands on the whole time. Paul was a great coach, and he guided me through the entire process. Thanks to Paul, everything worked out for the best."
Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 250 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. In 2021, the company consummated 72 transactions, marking a record-breaking year. Paul Kechnie, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the Texas and Midwest Partner for Performance Brokerage Services commented, "It was a true pleasure working with Dan Hope to facilitate a transaction and sell his dealership. Dan has a lifetime of experience in the automotive industry, and it is an honor to call him a friend."
Max Motors was established in 2006 in Butler, Missouri. Over the past 16 years, the company has expanded to 10 dealerships and one collision center across Missouri and Kansas. This acquisition marks the group's second location in Nevada, Missouri.
Bob Jacaway, President and CEO of Max Motors, commented, "Paul Kechnie and his team were great to work with and very attentive to the needs of both the seller and buyer. We found Paul and Performance Brokerage Services to be knowledgeable, and they provided strong customer service. I would highly recommend Paul for the sale or acquisition of franchise dealerships."
Kechnie added, "Having known Bob Jacaway for many years, I was confident that when the acquisition opportunity became available, Bob would be fair and honorable. He did not disappoint. I am very happy to have been involved, and look forward to future transactions with Bob, Mark, and Max Motors."
According to their website, the mission of Max Motors is to be the premier quality vehicle retailer in the Midwest by providing the best opportunities for its team members, communities, and the manufacturers they represent.
Jacaway concluded, "Nevada Auto Mall and the Hope family name have been doing business for 25 years and are known throughout the region for delivering a pleasurable buying experience. It's our mission to continue that legacy with Nevada Auto Mall as part of the Max Motors family."
The dealership will remain at its current location at 2501 East Austin Boulevard in Nevada, Missouri and has been renamed Max Ford of Nevada and Max Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Nevada.
