Consolidated Second Quarter Reported Net Sales up 6.1%; Organic(1) Net Sales Up 2.6% GAAP ("Reported") Second Quarter Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") were $0.44 Non-GAAP ("Adjusted") Second Quarter EPS up 19.8% to $1.03 Per Diluted Share Reaffirms Fiscal 2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $3.95 to $4.15, Despite $0.18 - $0.21 Per Adjusted Diluted Share from Incremental COVID-19 Related Impacts and Divested Rosemont Business