SEBASTOPOL, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sonoma County-based Persinger Architects has recently aided three North Bay school districts in securing over $8 million in Proposition 51 grant funding. The approved grant funds — which are Proposition 51 Career Technical Education Facilities Program (CTEFP) grants — will be used for major facilities upgrades and expansions at the schools to enhance their CTE programs.
As an architecture firm, Persinger Architects specializes in institutional design and development for K-12 schools. A niche part of their services is to not only provide design services, but to help assist in the daunting process of helping schools obtain the much-needed funding for educational and facilities projects.
The three school districts assisted by Persinger Architects to be awarded the Proposition 51 state funding on April 28, 2021 by the State Allocation Board, are:
- Geyserville Unified School District — Geyserville New Tech Academy (Sonoma County): CTEFP Grant — $2,006,840.00
- Kelseyville Unified School District— Kelseyville High School (Lake County): CTEFP Grant — $3,000,000.00
- Shoreline Unified School District — Tomales High School (Marin County): CTEFP Grant — $2,996,852.00
CTEFP Grant approval was provided by the California Office of Public School Construction (OPSC) which operates under the authority of the state of California's Department of General Services. The OPSC staffs the State Allocation Board (SAB) that administers a $42 billion voter-approved school facilities construction program — which Proposition 51 funds fall under.
Alexis Persinger of Persinger Architects, says, "Most schools, public and private, have very limited financial resources. Districts are often not fully aware of the funding opportunities available to them, and frequently don't have the bandwidth to undertake an arduous grant application process. A niche function of our design services for K-12 schools is to not only provide functional design, but help them to achieve a greater long-term vision. Grant submittals are an integral part of that. With funding now secured, these districts will be able to expand and upgrade facilities to better support their CTE programs and provide educational opportunities otherwise stifled by limited resources. We're excited to be an integral part of this effort."
Bob Raines, Superintendent of Shoreline Unified School District, says, "We are excited that Shoreline has received this grant from the State. Career Tech Education is on the cutting edge in the education field. This grant will allow us to expand our CTE facilities to include a "farm-to-fork" program that will leverage partnerships with local producers and providers to serve our students. The Shoreline community is home to some of the most elite and innovative high-quality food production companies in the nation. This grant supports our efforts to prepare our students to assume good-paying jobs in this lucrative field, and to be able to remain in the communities they love."
ABOUT PERSINGER ARCHITECTS
Founded in 1997, Persinger Architects is an award-winning Sonoma County-based architecture firm. Specializing in innovative and sustainable large-scale institutional, commercial, and industrial design, the firm has managed over $100m in design and construction projects.
Part of the global "green" design and architecture movement, sustainable, functional design is integral to our mission. Our core design philosophy is the creation of elegant, functional structures that reduce energy consumption, increase comfort, health, and maintain environmental as well as structural integrity for years to come.
Our progressive design team delivers personalized services while managing projects that range from small-scale wineries to entire institutional complexes, such as school facilities. Persinger Architects helped design and construct the first LEED Platinum certified K-12 public school in California, and designed some of the nation's first public school, solar powered, vehicle charging stations.
To learn more about Persinger Architects, visit persingerarchitects.com.
For more information about the awarded grants and associated projects mentioned in this release, please contact Alexis Persinger, alexis@persingerarchitects.com or (707) 829-0700 office or (707) 481-0963 mobile.
Media Contact
Alexis Persinger, Persinger Architects, +1 7074810963, alexis@persingerarchitects.com
SOURCE Persinger Architects