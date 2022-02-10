AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Personify, Inc. ("Personify"), the leader in technology solutions for associations and nonprofits, is proud to launch the Mission: Possible Webinar Series in partnership with some of the industry's most recognized association societies. The series marks the first multi-partner collaboration of its kind for Personify, aimed at educating the members of eight association leadership organizations. The organizations that will join Personify for the series to empower their mission-minded members and leaders include:
- Georgia Society of Association Executives (GSAE)
- Florida Society of Association Executives (FSAE)
- Indiana Society of Association Executives (ISAE)
- Empire State Society of Association Executives (ESSAE)
- Oklahoma Society of Association Executives (OSAE)
- Association Societies Alliance (ASA)
- Missouri Society of Association Executives (MSAE)
- Association Management Institute (AMCI)
"The Mission: Possible Series is an incredible opportunity for us to partner with AMCI and state associations across the United States to provide thought leadership and educational resources that directly impact their members. Mission: Possible is our first multi-partner collaboration which is the culmination of months of planning and work. We are thrilled to kick-off the series next month with so many valuable associations," said Lindsay Smith, Director of Event and Partner Marketing at Personify.
"FSAE values its partnership with Personify and we are thrilled to be partnering with Personify on the new thought leadership webinar series — Mission: Possible. We see it as a great opportunity to team up with a leading technology company to provide education to our members and industry," said Hester Ndoja, Vice President, Membership and Development of Florida Society of Association Executives (FSAE).
The quarterly Mission: Possible webinar series will debut on Thursday, March 3 at 2:00 p.m. EST with Authentically Social: Putting Connection at the Core of Your Digital Strategy, featuring Corey Perlman, Social Media and Digital Marketing Consultant and Owner of Impact Social Media. As member-based organizations continue to navigate a complex and ever-changing world of virtual, in-person and hybrid events, it is critical that digital communications are candid and transparent. In this thought-provoking presentation, Corey Perlman will challenge the status-quo of posting 'just to get something out there' and, instead, will talk about building a content plan around connection, community and collaboration. Creating a more Authentically Social digital strategy will help build trust, credibility and loyalty with members for years to come.
To register for Authentically Social: Putting Connection at the Core of Your Digital Strategy, click here. Webinar attendees can earn one CAE credit.
About Personify
Personify partners with associations, chambers of commerce, charities, event organizers, health and wellness facilities, educational institutions, and other purpose-driven organizations to help them manage and grow their communities. Personify's Community Experience Platform combined with their professional service offerings benefit organizations of any size and at any stage of growth. For more information, visit https://personifycorp.com/.
Media Contact
Mary Allen, Personify, 512-982-4400, mallen@personifycorp.com
SOURCE Personify