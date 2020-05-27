CHANTILLY, Va., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP), a leading U.S. government services provider, announced today that it was awarded multiple classified systems engineering and integration programs to support U.S. government customers. Award notifications were delivered during the first month of the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2021, have a potential collective value of $370 million and work will span eight years of performance if all options are exercised.
"For more than four decades, we have been partnering with important government customers, to innovate highly technical solutions to solve the most complex systems engineering and integration problems," said Mac Curtis, president and chief executive officer of Perspecta. "We are proud to be a leading provider of systems engineering services for the Intelligence Community, and are honored to continue doing this critically important work in support of national security."
Perspecta provides analytical engineering expertise to government customers across the military, intelligence and federal IT spectrum. As a long-standing leader in systems engineering and integration, Perspecta also delivers software, cyber and agile/DevOps solutions via government programs.
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation. With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of nearly 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation. For more information about Perspecta, visit perspecta.com.
