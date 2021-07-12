CINCINNATI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Wants welcomes Ed Evans to its executive leadership team as the new president of the Cincinnati-based high-quality pet food and supplies franchise. Pet Wants, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family of brands, provides pet owners with premium, fresh pet food, free of animal by-products and non-nutritious fillers.
Evans brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as President/COO/GM and visionary at some of the most renowned companies in the world in both the public and private sectors. A consummate and cutting-edge innovator, Evans specializes in growing companies, increasing revenues, and developing brands.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ed Evans to our Executive Leadership Team at Strategic Franchising," said Chris Seman, President of Strategic Franchising. "Ed's business acumen and transformational growth leadership will be an asset to the company as we elevate the brand and expand into new and evolving markets."
Evans joins Pet Wants at an exciting time as the company continues to crush sales records — a streak of success that began during the heart of the pandemic. The brand is also on track to exceed its 2021 goal of opening 43 new markets and expects to hit that threshold by early September.
"Pet Wants has done incredibly well from a development perspective. I plan to build on that success and transform this company into a powerhouse with a new approach to analytics, smart technology and marketing," says Ed Evans, new president of Pet Wants. "I love leading companies through this type of transformation because it elevates the quality of life for everyone involved, especially the franchise owners. We are intently focused on increasing unit specific revenue and profitability. Our corporate responsibility is to provide marketing programs, analytics, and technologies that enables unit specific growth while allowing our owners to spend more time applying their unique talents so they can continue to be to be heroes in their communities."
Pet Wants, which initially launched in 2010, was built to provide small batch, slow-cooked, fresh, high-quality pet food delivered to customers through a network of franchised mobile home-delivery services and/or retail stores. The company is tapping into the surge in the $36 billion pet industry in which pet food is the core.
"Pet Wants has a truly unique value proposition. We combine the highest quality food with local ownership and expertise. This allows our company to elevate the health and wellness of pets with personalized local service to their owners. All of the dynamics are here to support strong and steady growth into the future, including the number of pets and the owners who love them," adds Evans. "We have a powerful ecosystem from nutritional formulas, through distribution partners, to our local communities."
Most pet food is mass-produced anywhere between 12–18 months before it ends up in a pet's bowl. The questionable nutritional value of this food, filled with undisclosed additives, preservatives and chemicals, further degrades as it sits in warehouses.
Pet Wants is carving out a unique place in the industry by shipping or delivering super-premium pet food — free of preservatives or unhealthy chemicals — to customers within three months of the products' being prepared. Franchise owners have a real passion for the business and provide personalized service and nutritional advice to customers — something not available at a big-box store or online retailers, but something pet owners are increasingly interested in.
"I'm excited about my new role at Pet Wants and plan to give it the intense focus I've given everything else throughout my career," explains Evans. "I look forward to doubling, even tripling the size of the business in the next few years, and further enhancing the success of our franchise owners across the country."
About Pet Wants
Pet Wants was founded in Cincinnati in 2010 to bring fresh, natural, and conveniently delivered pet food to pet families. Their mission is to enhance the health, vitality, and life of pets. They offer high-quality food and honest advice from a Pet Nutrition Specialist on staff at each location.
Pet Wants pet food is personally delivered to homes within weeks of being made, at the height of freshness. Their food does not sit in warehouses and on store shelves for many months, getting stale and losing nutritional value like most mass-produced, national brands.
Pet Wants' private-label pet food formulas are slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced meal. Pet Wants only uses high-quality proteins and never uses added sugar, fillers, animal by-products, corn, wheat, soy or dyes. Pet Wants offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.
Since 2015 Pet Wants has expanded into a national presence and grown to more than 100 locations. Learn more about Pet Wants at http://www.PetWants.com.
About Strategic Franchising
Strategic Franchising Systems is a group of privately held franchise organizations that offer low-cost, home-based, and proven franchise models to individuals seeking entrepreneurial opportunities. All the Strategic Franchising brands provide highly effective marketing, training support and technology systems that provide franchise owners with high potential for significant income and profits.
Strategic Franchising Systems includes Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat, The Growth Coach, Pet Wants and TruBlue Total House Care. Our brands are recognized internationally and nationally by Entrepreneur magazine, Franchise Times, and other publications as the #1 Franchise in their respective industry. Combined, these systems currently have over 600 locations nationally and internationally.
Strategic Franchising Systems was founded by Gary Green, who is known for being one of today's most successful founders in franchising. "We're passionate about franchising because it helps motivated, hard-working people achieve business ownership without the headaches, stress and risk of starting their own businesses from scratch," Green said.
