SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPAN Digital, a global technical strategy and software engineering firm, today announced that Pete Broding has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Broding reports to Chris Lyon, CEO, SPAN Digital.
As Chief Operating Officer, Broding is responsible for SPAN's business operating system and providing strategic leadership for several key functions, including sales, client engagement, services and product delivery, and internal operations. Broding's role will be particularly instrumental in the global expansion of SPAN Digital which last year announced the opening of a new engineering office in Guadalajara, Mexico, in addition to its current engineering office in Cape Town, South Africa.
Broding was formerly the Head of Consulting and Academy from 2019 through 2021 for Modis, a technology professional services firm. While there, he was responsible for leading Modis' consulting division, delivering technology solutions and managed services, and also led the academy division aimed at providing upskilling and reskilling solutions to both Modis associates and clients. Prior to joining Modis, Broding held several senior leader positions with technology professional services firms including Robert Half, Kforce, Hewlett Packard, and Sapient.
His career also includes serving as an officer in the U.S Marine Corps, and he continues his passion for developing leaders by serving on the Board of Advisors for the Center for Leadership, John H. Sykes College of Business, at the University of Tampa.
Broding received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Carroll School of Management at Boston College.
"We are very fortunate to have Pete join the SPAN leadership team," Lyon said. "He has proven leadership in technical professional services, strategic consulting and business development. Pete's experience and knowledge will help SPAN continue to develop new and innovative customer and technological solutions."
About SPAN Digital
SPAN Digital is a technical strategy and software engineering firm working with global brands and start-ups to conceptualize, develop, and deploy successful SaaS solutions. With offices in San Francisco, California, Cape Town, South Africa, and Guadalajara, Mexico, we're a fast-paced, action-oriented team that thrives on collaboration and leveraging cross-functional expertise. We weave strategy, software development, and design together in an iterative, interdisciplinary approach that emphasizes engineering excellence and predictable delivery of tangible business value. https://www.spandigital.com
