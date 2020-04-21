DENVER, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CereHealth Corp., a recognized leader and innovator in biotechnology applications and advanced neurodiagnostics, announced today that Peter Barton Hutt has agreed to join its Board of Directors. Mr. Hutt is Senior Counsel in the Washington, DC law firm of Covington & Burling LLP, specializing in Food and Drug Law. He began his law practice with the firm in 1960 and, except for his four years in the government, has continued at the Firm ever since.
"We are honored to have Peter Hutt's wealth of regulatory experience, his vast knowledge of legal and commercial factors impacting biotechnology and the life sciences, and his invaluable insight and humanitarianism supporting CereHealth's mission," said John Kelley, Chairman and CEO of CereHealth Corp. "He has dedicated his career to transforming medical regulations and public policy, and it is validating to see our vision for precision medicine using advanced data and analytics acknowledged by giants like him in the industry."
From 1971 to 1975 Mr. Hutt was Chief Counsel for the Food and Drug Administration, where he led the transformation of the agency from outdated law enforcement to modern administrative law. He created the requirement of preambles for all proposed and final FDA regulations, initiated the use of guidelines to establish informal FDA policy, established the use of regulatory letters as an inexpensive and efficient enforcement approach, and persuaded the Solicitor General to defend the stringent FDA criminal enforcement policy before the Supreme Court in United States v. Park. Just before leaving FDA, he wrote the comprehensive proposed procedural regulations that govern all FDA administrative action to this day.
Since 1994, Mr. Hutt has taught a full course on Food and Drug Law at Harvard Law School. He taught the same course at Stanford Law School during Spring Term in 1998. He is the co-author of "Food and Drug Law: Cases and Materials" and has published more than 175 book chapters and articles on Food and Drug Law and on health policy. He is a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the Food and Drug Law Journal, and has extensive experience working on FDA legislation. Most recently, he worked on the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016. He has testified before the House and Senate more than 100 times either as counsel accompanying a witness or as a witness.
Mr. Hutt is a member of the Board of Directors of the Critical Path Institute (a public-private partnership between FDA and the pharmaceutical industry), and has served on the Advisory Committee to the Director of the National Institutes of Health, the NAS Committee on Research Training in the Biomedical and Behavioral Sciences, among others. He was twice asked to become the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health in the Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, but he declined both offers. He has served on the Board of Directors for more than 30 healthcare biotechnology companies, and on the Advisory Board for leading venture capital firms as well as several biotechnology companies.
The Washingtonian magazine named him as one of Washington's 50 best lawyers (out of more than 40,000) and as one of Washington's 100 most influential people; by the National Law Journal as one of the 40 best health care lawyers in the United States; and by Global Counsel as the best FDA regulatory specialist in Washington, DC. In April 2005, Mr. Hutt was presented the Distinguished Alumni Award by FDA. In May 2005, he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for research advocacy by the Foundation for Biomedical Research. The 2017 Who's Who Legal: Life Sciences described Mr. Hutt as "the best guy in the business."
About Peter Barton Hutt
About CereHealth Corporation
CereHealth is a state-of-the-art, web-based brain imaging and data analytics company with a proprietary, scalable artificial intelligence (AI) platform focused on multivariable analysis of quantitative biomarkers for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company focuses on removing diagnostic bias and applying innovation to create a more precise understanding of brain-based disorders, enabling healthcare providers to make more-informed decisions regarding patient-specific treatments and research organizations to access interlocked capabilities that add value to the clinical trial process.
CereHealth's FDA 510(k)-cleared CereMetrix® platform enables automated, objective neuroimaging to radiologists / treating providers to detect, quantify, and analyze brain function to the voxel level in significantly less time than other reading tools. The Company's proprietary engine utilizes machine learning algorithms to provide computer aided diagnostics to physicians to help improve patient outcomes.
