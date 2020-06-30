Peter Janelle Joins Vital Data Technology as Director of Risk Adjustment Solutions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, LLC today announced that Peter Janelle has joined the company as Director of Risk Adjustment Solutions. Peter brings a decade of experience working with health plans as they developed and implemented their risk adjustment strategies and programs. His expertise in health plan operations and risk adjustment programs and extensive knowledge of Medicare Advantage finance, including risk adjustment, Star, value-based arrangements, and healthcare economics will drive value both for Vital Data Technology and its clients. "Vital Data Technology is a demonstrated leader in using unconventional data and artificial intelligence and transforming it into risk-management solutions," Mr. Janelle said. "I am thrilled to be part of a company whose thoughtful, skilled data science team nurtures customer relationships and exceeds expectations at every turn."
Peter joins Vital Data Technology after a successful stint at UCare, a non-profit health plan serving Minnesota and Wisconsin. As Associate Director of Risk Adjustment, Revenue, and Encounters, Peter led interdepartmental teams charged with optimizing Risk Adjustment revenue across all UCare's insurance products. He identified strategies to improve revenue accuracy while ensuring member risk scores aligned with business, product, and compliance targets. Previously, he spent eight years as Manager of Healthcare Economics for UnitedHealth Group.
"Peter will lead the continued development and vision of the Vital Data Technology Risk Adjustment product offering. He will be working with customers and prospects gathering input for the development of leading-edge AI tools that will assist our value-based care payers to align stakeholder goals and enable the implementation of accurate, holistic, data-informed risk-adjustment initiatives," noted Matt D'Ambrosia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vital Data Technology. "His addition creates value for our clients by helping them make better decisions and streamline operations."
Mr. Janelle graduated with a Master's Degree in Public Policy from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.
About Vital Data Technology, LLC
Vital Data Technology is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.
Affinitē™ is purpose-built and flexible, deployed as a cloud based, end-to-end solution or as distinct modules. These include; Affinitē PlanLink™ for population health management powered by embedded CareFlow™ automation for risk stratified care coordination, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.
Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® Certification for six consecutive years. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.
