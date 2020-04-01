HOUSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Beckner Industries (PBI), a leading Texas-based steel constructor, is pleased to announce the promotions of Lance Beckner to President; Craig Peterson to Sr. Vice President of Sales & Estimating; and Austin Beckner to Sr. Vice President of Project Management & Operations. The next generation of PBI leadership will lead the company in providing safe, innovative solutions in the erection of complex and heavy steel structures for the industrial and commercial construction sectors.
"Lance, Craig and Austin are all recognized by the market for their industry leadership, deep operational experience, relationships with customers and resolute commitment to delivering exceptional steel erection services to the construction industry," said UNAMSCO Chairman Chuck Beckner. "We are pleased to usher in this new generation of PBI executive leadership and remain grateful to Larry Peterson for his steady and stalwart leadership over more than two decades."
Peterson announced his retirement in January after serving as President since 2005, and board member and shareholder since 1993. Peterson will continue in a consulting role supporting the management team on company-wide issues. His years of service helped position PBI as a company known to its customers for excellence in safety and performance.
PBI, a wholly owned subsidiary of UNAMSCO, is a specialty steel constructor providing erection services to major projects for petrochemical plants, steel mills, heavy manufacturing, along with commercial and institutional buildings including aviation and sports facilities. Headquartered in Houston with executive offices in Dallas, PBI is licensed to perform construction services in over 30 states. For more information visit www.petersonbeckner.com.
Contact:
Chuck Beckner
