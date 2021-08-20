DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richmond SPCA's "Over The Edge" fundraiser will give pet lovers a chance to take their love of animals to new heights. Participants who raise at least $1000 will get the opportunity to rappel down the face of a 20-story building.
The event will take place from August 27-28 with an on-site technical team to help even first-time rappellers make the 335-foot journey down the side of 600 Canal Place in downtown Richmond.
All proceeds will go towards lifesaving care, educational programs, and low-cost veterinary services for pets in the care of Richmond SPCA and in the community. Richmond SPCA is a no-kill shelter that saves the lives of over 4000 animals each year with the help of volunteers, corporate sponsorships, and community events like Over The Edge.
"Animals in our care depend on the kindness of strangers for their comfort, care and veterinary treatment," Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Tamsen Kingry said. "By fundraising to go Over The Edge for the Richmond SPCA, you'll have the very best view of the River City while making a lifesaving impact on our dogs and cats."
"We're excited to partner with Richmond SPCA for this unique fundraiser," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Even those with a fear of heights can show their support by donating or spreading the word."
With only a few weeks to go before the lifesaving rappelling event, 63 rappellers have reached their $1,000 minimum fundraising goals, securing their spots on the roof. To start a personal fundraising page, learn more, or to donate, visit support.richmondspca.org/overtheedge.
About PetMeds®
Founded in 1996, Petmeds.com is America's Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy® providing fast, easy and helpful service to over ten million customers across the U.S. by delivering prescription and non-prescription medications and pet supplies for less, direct to the consumer through its PetMeds® toll-free number, on the Internet through its website Petmeds.com, or with the PetMeds® mobile app available for free at Google Play for Android and the App Store for iOS.
About the Richmond SPCA
The Richmond SPCA, founded in 1891, is a no-kill humane organization dedicated to the guiding principle that every life is precious. As a national leader in humane care and education, the Richmond SPCA is building a more compassionate community with comprehensive programs designed to reduce pet homelessness. For more information, visit richmondspca.org.
