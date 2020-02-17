PG_and_E_Corporation_Logo.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on February 18, 2020, before the market opens. PG&E Corporation will not be hosting an associated conference call for members of the financial community.

About PG&E Corporation

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is a holding company headquartered in San Francisco. It is the parent company of Pacific Gas and Electric Company, an energy company that serves 16 million Californians across a 70,000-square-mile service area in Northern and Central California. Each of PG&E Corporation and the Utility is a separate entity, with distinct creditors and claimants, and is subject to separate laws, rules and regulations. For more information, visit http://www.pgecorp.com.

 

