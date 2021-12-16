NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum announced they will be presenting a record number of case examples from more than a dozen pharmaceutical companies about patient involvement in clinical research at the upcoming Patients as Partners in Clinical Research conference, March 7-8, 2022 at Hilton Penn's Landing in Philadelphia, PA.
The Food and Drug Administration will also be presenting their progress with patient involvement from multiple perspectives, representing five agencies, at the conference.
"It has been a real joy to see the significant progress pharma has made in involving patients in clinical research and striving for more diversity, inclusivity in including patient's perspectives," said Kate Woda, Conference Director. "We look forward to presenting the multiple case examples from pharma and the FDA and involving the patient perspectives throughout the program."
Involving patients in the clinical research process addresses large gaps in diversity and inclusion, and understanding what is ultimately important to patients. The conference will feature 18+ case studies from more than a dozen pharma companies, including:
- Sanofi
- Genentech
- Janssen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BioMarin Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- GSK
- Bayer Pharmaceuticals
- Novo Nordisk
- Novartis
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Merck
The FDA agencies represented are:
- Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER)
- Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
- Digital Health Center of Excellence (DHCE)
- Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)
- Office of Clinical Policy and Programs (OCPP)
About Patients as Partners US
Patients as Partners US is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement across the entire clinical development continuum.
About the Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused.
They currently offer conferences for pharma/biotech professionals including R&D leaders, CEOs, business development/licensing, medical affairs/safety, chief patient officers/advocates, clinical innovation champions, investors and drug delivery specialists. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio and virtual events.
