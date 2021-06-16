GREENVILLE, S.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc. (PAI) announced today the appointment of Dr. Suketu Sanghvi as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Sanghvi brings significant R&D experience to PAI with over 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry which have resulted in the development and launch of over 100 generic products, a dozen branded and specialty products, and numerous ANDA first-to-file applications. In his new role, Dr. Sanghvi will lead PAI's Research and Development (R&D) efforts which are focused on oral liquid and sterile injectable products.
"We are excited to have Suketu join the PAI team," said Kurt Orlofski, CEO of PAI. "He brings a depth in R&D expertise that will be extremely valuable for the continued growth and success of our company."
"As PAI continues to rapidly expand our portfolio, Dr. Sanghvi's leadership and experience across a multitude of dosage forms including injectables, suspensions, topicals and solid oral dosage will be invaluable. Under his leadership we will continue to advance a compelling portfolio of new products," said Brandon Rockwell, Chief Operating Officer of PAI.
Suketu joins PAI from Scienture Inc., where he was Chief Scientific Officer and responsible for overseeing branded and 505(b)2 development projects. Prior to Scienture, Dr. Sanghvi was overseeing the R&D portfolio for Endo Pharmaceuticals and prior to that, Par Pharmaceutical. Dr. Sanghvi also held senior scientific roles at Novel Laboratories and Forest Laboratories. Dr. Sanghvi holds a PhD in Pharmacy with a focus in drug formulation and pharmaceutics from the University of Toronto.
For more information about Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc., please visit www.paipharma.com.
About Pharmaceutical Associates, Inc.
Among North America's leaders in quality, safety, and productivity, Pharmaceutical Associates Inc. (PAI) manufactures and markets generic liquid pharmaceuticals. PAI has been at the forefront of producing better-targeted suspensions, oral solutions, elixirs, syrups, and liquids for nearly 50 years. To meet the unique needs of retail chains and independent pharmacies, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and government agencies, PAI offers standard bottle packaging and ready-to-dispense packaging. In fact, PAI was the first independent manufacturer to develop vertically integrated unit-dose (UD) packaging and the first to offer complete lines of hard-to-find liquid products in both out-patient and UD packaging.
